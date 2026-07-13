The National Zoological Park (NZP) on Sunday launched the “Sunday Butterfly and Dragonfly Walk” under a new citizen science initiative to promote environmental awareness and generate biodiversity records through community participation, the zoo said in a statement. Delhi Zoo starts butterfly and Dragonfly walk to boost environmental awareness

The inaugural walk had 21 participants who documented 12 butterfly species, seven dragonfly species and three damselfly species, while recording more than 500 individual butterflies.

The zoo also reported the hatching of three Indian cobras on June 29 and 30, following the completion of their incubation period.

“All three hatchlings are healthy and being maintained in a secure environment. Currently, the zoo has three adult spectacled cobras in its collection,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the walk took place from 7am to 10am, and was led by naturalist and wildlife photographer Ramveer, along with volunteers.

Among the butterfly species documented were plain tiger, striped tiger, common grass yellow, small grass yellow, common emigrant, mottled emigrant, pale grass blue, striped pierrot, zebra blue, lime butterfly, pioneer butterfly and yellow orange tip, according to the statement.

The dragonfly species recorded included green marsh hawk, granite ghost, scarlet marsh hawk, ground skimmer, common clubtail, ditch jewel and wandering glider, while golden dartlet, pygmy dartlet and coromandel marsh dart were among the damselflies identified, it added.

Addressing the participants, Ramveer highlighted the ecological importance of butterflies and dragonflies as pollinators, natural pest controllers and indicators of healthy ecosystems.

The zoo also simultaneously organised the fifth edition of the “Sunday Bird Walk” at the zoo, where participants recorded 45 bird species.

Led by bird expert Anand Prakash, the walk focused on bird identification, behaviour, habitat and conservation, it stated. The weekly bird walk is conducted every Sunday from 6:30 am to 10 am, depending on the scheduled activity, the statement added.