Lucknow police bust theft racket, nab 4 with over 16K-litre fuel

The crime branch of the Lucknow Police on Sunday unearthed an organised fuel pilferage and adulteration racket, arresting four persons and seizing over 16,000 litres of petrol, diesel, adulterated fuel and solvent in a major crackdown codenamed ‘Operation Ethanol Shield’. The crime branch of the Lucknow Police seized over 16,000 litres of petroleum products from the four accused. (Sourced)

The operation was launched after police examined complaints blaming ethanol-blended petrol for vehicle breakdowns. Preliminary findings suggest that many such issues could instead stem from fuel theft, adulteration and black marketing. Acting on it, the crime branch launched a citywide operation to identify organised fuel theft networks.

A team led by additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Kiran Yadav raided a premises near the Sanyasi Bagh flyover in Malihabad and intercepted an HPCL fuel tanker and another vehicle.

“The tanker had loaded petrol and diesel from HPCL’s Amausi terminal for delivery to a filling station on Vidhan Sabha Marg. Instead, fuel was allegedly siphoned off en route and sold illegally,” Yadav said.

A joint inspection with the excise department confirmed illegal fuel storage and adulteration. Police seized 7,750 litres of petrol, 4,000 litres of diesel, 1,150 litres of adulterated petrol, 3,200 litres of solvent, besides plastic cans, pipes, funnels, dip rods, measuring equipment and other tools used for siphoning and mixing fuel.

Investigators also found that 250 litres of petrol had already been stolen from the tanker, indicating the operation was underway when the raid was conducted. During interrogation, tanker driver Ramtirth confessed to diverting fuel from consignments lifted at the HPCL depot and selling it to one Anil Kumar for around ₹75 per litre.

Anil Kumar admitted to buying fuel from tanker drivers, mixing it with solvent and selling the adulterated product in the local market for higher profits with the help of Abhishek Rajput and Dheeraj Singh.

The four arrested accused are Anil Kumar, 36, of Malihabad, Abhishek Rajput, 25, of Kakori, Dheeraj Singh, 33, of Unnao and Ramtirth, 35, of Hardoi. Police suspect a wider network involving tanker drivers and illegal fuel traders and are probing possible links with organised fuel theft and black marketing operating in and around Lucknow.