Delhi: Fourth suspect in murder over ‘song’ case arrested

New Delhi: Weeks after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death and his friend was injured following a dispute over changing a song at a café in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, police have arrested the fourth suspect involved in the incident, officials said. The incident occurred on June 18, when 22-year-old Kali Charan was dining at the café with his friends. (Photo for representation)

The incident occurred on June 18, when 22-year-old Kali Charan was dining at the café with his friends.

According to police, a heated exchange broke out with another group of men after Charan’s group changed the song playing. Following the argument, the other group allegedly threatened Charan and his friends, left the venue, and returned a short while later with more associates.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Shobhit D Saksena said, “The group returned, attacked Charan and one of his friends with knives, inflicting multiple injuries on their head, hands, waist and abdomen.”

Both injured were rushed to BSA Hospital, where Charan succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while his friend survived and is currently stable.

Charan worked odd jobs to help his family.

Following the incident, police registered a case of murder and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Investigators relied on eyewitness accounts, technical surveillance, local intelligence and conducted raids at suspected hideouts.

Three accused persons were arrested last month while the fourth had been absconding. “The fourth accused, Amit Kumar,20, was arrested on Saturday using technical and manual surveillance. With his arrest, all four accused involved in the murder case have now been apprehended,” Saksena said.

Police identified the other arrested accused as Ashwin (18), Abhishek (18) and Mukul alias Nata (20). The accused are all school dropouts and residents of Mangolpuri. One knife allegedly used in the crime has also been seized, police added.

Further investigation is underway to recover additional evidence and complete the forensic investigation, police said.