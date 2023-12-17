Dangerous auto rickshaw stunt on crowded bridge goes viral, Delhi Police takes action

A viral video of a man pushing commuters while riding in an auto rickshaw and doing stunts has captured Delhi Police’s attention. The department took to X to share the stunt video and also detailed the actions they have taken regarding the matter. The image shows a man performing a dangerous auto rickshaw stunt on a crowded road. (X/@DelhiPolice)

Delhi Police shared the video along with a caption in Hindi. When roughly translated into English, it reads, “Taking cognizance of the incident of a stunt by an auto rickshaw on the Signature Bridge, Delhi Traffic Police seized the auto rickshaw and issued a total challan of ₹ 32,000 under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

The video opens to show a man leaning out of a tilted auto rickshaw being driven on two wheels. The man riding the auto bumps into a few commuters travelling on the crowded bridge, and one of them cycling also falls. The video ends with Delhi Police’s advisory on traffic rules.

Take a look at this post by Delhi Police on an auto rickshaw stunt:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being tweeted, the share has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 6,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did people react to the Delhi Police’s post?

“Commendable action by Delhi Traffic Police! Strict measures against auto rickshaw stunts on the Signature Bridge, with fines totalling ₹32,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act. Keep up the good work!” wrote an X user. “Well done! Thank you for taking action,” praised another. “Thank you. They deserve to be punished. What about the cyclist that they hit carelessly? Hope that he is OK,” joined a third.