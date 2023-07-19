Home / Trending / Delhi Traffic police reacts to couple's PDA on moving bike

Delhi Traffic police reacts to couple's PDA on moving bike

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 19, 2023 09:08 AM IST

A video of a couple embracing on a moving bike near Delhi's Mangolpuri has gone viral, prompting a response from Delhi Traffic Police.

A few days ago, a video of a couple's PDA on a moving bike had gone viral, garnering a response from Ghaziabad police. Now, once again, another couple, embracing each other on a moving bike, has captured the eyes of many. This incident occurred near Delhi's Mangolpuri on the outer ring road. Since the video was posted, it has also garnered a response from Delhi Traffic Police.

Couple's PDA on moving bike.(Twitter/@buntea)
Couple's PDA on moving bike.(Twitter/@buntea)

What is shown in the video?

A video and a picture of the couple were shared on Twitter by user @Buntea. The video shows a man riding a bike while a woman sits in front of him and hugs him. The clip seems to have been recorded from inside a car. While the man has a helmet on his head, the woman does not. In the caption of the post, @Buntea wrote, "Idiots of Delhi. Time - 7:15pm, Day - Sunday 16-July, Outer

Watch the video of the couple doing PDA on a moving bike here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The clip has also been liked several times. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Even Delhi Traffic police commented on the post.

Here's what Delhi Traffic police had to say about the video:

In a response to the tweet, the Delhi Traffic police wrote, "Thank you, you are requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi Traffic Police Sentinel App." They also shared a link to the Traffic Sentinel app where a person can report an offense.

Check out what are others saying about this couple's PDA on a moving bike:

An individual added, "Whatever is shown in movies is being practiced live." A second added, "All such gets shown in films and gets imitated in day to day life." A third posted, "Very dangerous." A fourth expressed, "Did they watch mission impossible before riding?" What are your thoughts on this video?

