Ghaziabad police reacts to couple's PDA on moving bike

A few days ago, a picture of a couple's PDA in the Delhi metro coach had gone viral, gaining mixed reactions from netizens, including a response from the deaprtment too. Now, a video of another couple embracing each other on a moving bike in Ghaziabad has gone viral. In a clip shared on Twitter, a man is seen riding a bike with a woman sitting in front and hugging him. This clip has also prompted a response from Ghaziabad police. Couple doing PDA on a moving bike.(Twitter/@Akashkchoudhary)

Also Read: Viral video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro divides Twitter

What is shown in the viral video?

"In Ghaziabad, the video of a bike rider in love mood went viral. The video is from NH 9 of Indirapuram. They say, don't they? 'I will die my dear, I will die taking you with me'," wrote Twitter user Akash Kumar as he shared the video. The clip is recorded from inside a car tha shows the woman sitting in front of the bike and hugging the rider. None of them are seen wearing helmets.

How Ghaziabad police react to the viral video?

Ghaziabad police commented on the viral video and wrote, "Taking cognizance of the complaint received from Twitter, challan action was taken." They also shared a picture of the challan that shows the rider was fined ₹21,000.

Check the video of the couple's PDA on the moving bike and Ghaziabad Police's reaction to it:

This post was shared on June 21. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 8000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

How did Twitter react to the video of couple's PDA on a moving bike?

An individual commented, "People have become too modern." A second added, "Wah, romancing on road only like this." What do you think about this viral clip?