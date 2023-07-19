Yamuna falls below danger mark in Delhi; schools to reopen. Check details

After the Yamuna river in Delhi breached its 45-year-old record last week due to incessant rain in the upper catchment areas covering Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh among other, the authorties were prompted to temporarily close schools bordering the river over safety concerns of the students. School students walk through a waterlogged road during rain, in New Delhi.(PTI file)

Given the Delhi government had arranged for the flood relief camps in schools bordering the Yamuna river, the closure of all government and private schools was extended in those areas till Tuesday.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) Sunday said, “As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE — East, North East, North West-A, North, Central, and South East — shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18.”

Also Read: Rising Yamuna reaches walls of Taj Mahal for 1st time in 45 years

However, in a relief to the capital, the Yamuna dropped below the danger mark after eight days on Tuesday.

The DoE circular further read that the schools in all the districts will function normally from Wednesday onwards. As of now, no further circular on extension of closure of schools has been issued by the officials. A government official also confirmed to HT that schools have been opened and will function normally today onwards.

The Yamuna river hit a record high of 208.66 last Thursday, and dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission's data showed. As of 8 am on Wednesday, the commission's official website noted the level at 204.48 metres.

Due to low-lying areas near the Yamuna river being flooded, more than 27,000 people were evacuated, with 17,870 staying in tents and shelters. With the flood situation having improved, the city is expected to restore normalcy in the days ahead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail