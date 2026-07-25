The Rings of Power season 3 teaser breakdown: One Ring is forged, Celeborn arrives and Middle-earth goes to war

Prime Video made a huge splash at Comic-Con 2026 with a teaser trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. In a standing-room-only event at Hall H, with over 6,500 attendees, the show's creators, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, along with the cast, gave an update on the season ahead. From the highly anticipated forging of the One Ring to new characters and surprise casting, the teaser made it very clear that Middle-earth is about to enter its most brutal war ever. And here is what the trailer and the SDCC panel told us. One Ring is finally forged! Every shocking reveal from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser

The teaser finally shows the forging of the One Ring The 99-second trailer begins in the scorched and ash-covered landscape of Mordor. With lightning striking around, Barad-dûr stands tall over the landscape as Sauron (Charlie Vickers) utters the ominous line, “Now, is the mighty hour come.”

The climax of the trailer comes with the creation of the One Ring. A ring is being created using molten gold as Sauron labors hard within Barad-dûr. The showrunners said that this is one of the most daring shots done yet in the series. In addition, Charlie Vickers admitted that he got emotional and shed tears in his first day of filming the legendary sequence, which lasted nearly two weeks.

The trailer shows a bleak vision of the world which is slowly falling under the control of Sauron, as all kingdoms prepare for the battle to come.

Galadriel reunites with Celeborn One of the most emotionally charged scenes in the trailer includes Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) dancing peacefully with her estranged husband, Celeborn (played by Jamie Campbell Bower). It is the first time that this character appears in the show since he has been referenced in previous seasons.

According to Jamie Campbell Bower, Celeborn is sort of a "lover boy" who will play an important part in the War of the Elves and Sauron.