‘Couldn’t shut paper leaks': Opposition attacks Centre over Delhi metro, internet restrictions amid CJP protest

Opposition leaders on Saturday criticised the Centre over the closure of multiple Delhi Metro stations and other restrictions imposed around Central Delhi amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar. They accused the government of attempting to suppress students demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak. Central Secretariat metro station closed in view of CJP protest, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 24, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The allegations came as 18 Delhi Metro stations across central Delhi are closed on Saturday, four consecutive day of such restrictions, citing security concerns surrounding the ongoing CJP protest.

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Metro closure in Delhi According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations will remain shut from 7.30 am until further instructions on Saturday, although interchange facilities continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.

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Rahul Gandhi on metro closures Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had responded to the protests by shutting down public services instead of addressing the concerns of students.

"Shut down the metro. Shut down the roads. Shut down the shops. Shut down the Internet. Shut down the food. The government has taken these cruel steps against students who are demanding their rights. But there's just one thing Mr Modi couldn't shut down — paper leaks", Gandhi wrote in a post on X in Hindi.