Twenty blackbucks were released into Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands on Sunday as part of an initiative to restore native herbivore populations and strengthen the ecosystem of one of India’s largest grassland landscapes. The Gujarat Forest Department, with technical support from the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), Vantara, released the animals on India’s 80th Independence Day. The Gujarat Forest Department, with technical support from the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), Vantara, released the animals on India’s 80th Independence Day. Also Read | Vantara a lawful global hub of conservation excellence: UN wildlife trade body Twenty blackbucks released The group comprised five males and 15 females and was transferred from Vantara in Jamnagar after obtaining approvals from the Chief Wildlife Warden, Gujarat, and the Central Zoo Authority. The animals underwent veterinary examinations, health screening, quarantine and disease surveillance before being transported and released in accordance with prescribed wildlife translocation protocols.

The animals underwent veterinary examinations, health screening, quarantine and disease surveillance before being transported and released in accordance with prescribed wildlife translocation protocols.

Also Read | Jamnagar's Vantara Niwas: Ultra-luxurious wellness retreat where Indian heritage meets mindfulness, relaxation, nature Increase number of blackbucks, restore grassland's native herbivore community Officials said the initiative is aimed not merely at increasing the number of blackbucks in Banni but at restoring the grassland’s native herbivore community. Blackbuck, chinkara, nilgai and wild boar have historically been part of Banni’s herbivore assemblage. “Restoring native wildlife is fundamental to restoring healthy landscapes,” Gujarat Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Jaipal Singh, IFS, said. He described the release as an important step in efforts to recover Banni’s ecological character and biodiversity, adding that such restoration requires scientific management, sustained efforts and collaboration. Banni is a vast grassland landscape that supports pastoral communities as well as a range of native wildlife. Conservationists have emphasised the importance of maintaining healthy herbivore populations in sustaining natural predator-prey relationships and strengthening the resilience of grassland ecosystems. The release is also part of a wider Gujarat programme for the conservation and translocation of native herbivores. The Central government, through the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has approved the translocation of 500 blackbucks and 100 chinkaras in Gujarat.

Vantara has previously supported the Gujarat Forest Department in the rewilding of nearly 80 spotted deer in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, following approval from the Chief Wildlife Warden.