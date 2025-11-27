A UN wildlife trade body has decided not to restrict India from importing endangered animals, after many countries endorsed reversing an earlier recommendation against Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation centre run by Anant Ambani of Reliance Group. Supreme Court-ordered investigation has given a clean chit to animal rescue centre Vantara, run by Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani

On Sunday, November 23, at the Twentieth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, many countries including the US, Brazil and Japan joined ranks with India, saying there exists no evidence or grounds to pursue any measures on animal imports against the country.

CITES is a United Nations-affiliated global body that regulates trade in endangered plants and animals. In September, the CITES Secretariat visited Vantara over two days to inspect the facility's enclosures, veterinary systems, records, rescue operations, and welfare protocols.

The development comes in the wake of the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court clearing Vantara of wrongdoing after examining allegations across legal, financial, welfare, and CITES parameters. The SIT scrutiny included document audits, consultations with national and international authorities, and on-site inspections of the Jamnagar facility where Vantara is based. The inquiry confirmed that all animals were legally acquired for non-commercial purposes with valid import permits, that no wildlife smuggling, money laundering, or financial irregularities had occurred, and that invoicing references constituted routine customs documentation for valuation purposes.

It observed that Vantara complies fully with Central Zoo Authority regulations, holds Global Humane Certified™ status, and operates not as a private collection but as a genuine, internationally benchmarked rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre.

The decision by CITES serves as a powerful validation of Vantara's lawful, transparent, and science-driven model of wildlife care, reaffirming its compliance with global norms and its standing as one of the world's most ethically governed and professionally run centres of wildlife conservation, according to a statement by the facility.

The global community has effectively reaffirmed Vantara's integrity and purpose, it said, adding that this outcome restores balance, dispels misplaced narratives circulated in parts of the public and advocacy space, and places on record what the facts have always shown: that Vantara stands on the right side of conservation, compliance, and care.

"This broad support from Parties is not only a strong endorsement of India's CITES implementation framework but also a recognition of Vantara's consistent adherence to those standards from day one. It is, in many ways, a resounding affirmation of Vantara's work, values, and contribution to global conservation efforts."