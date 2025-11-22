'This is better than I live': Donald Trump Jr after visiting Vantara in Jamnagar

Donald Trump Jr, who is visiting India, praised Anant Ambani's Vantara animal conservation project, calling it "a wonder of the world" and saying the experience was unlike anything he had seen before. In a video message recorded alongside Anant Ambani, he said the visit left a deep impression on him.(AP)

The son of US President Donald Trump arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday and left for Udaipur on Friday. It is his second visit to India.

During his tour of the sprawling wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, Trump Jr. lauded the project's scale, its conservation work, and the detailed effort taken to recreate natural habitats for rescued animals.

In a video message recorded alongside Anant Ambani, he said the visit left a deep impression on him.

"What an incredible experience. I saw here the vision, the conservation benefit of taking all these animals, rescuing them and giving them this life. This is better than I live," he said.

He added that seeing the animals thriving in environments crafted to resemble their natural homes was "spectacular".

"You see the life in their eyes that you just don't see anywhere else. It's just an incredible place... truly a wonder of the world," he said.

Vantara, set up by Anant Ambani, focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation, and long-term care of distressed wildlife from India and abroad. The project has attracted global attention for its scale, infrastructure, and scientific care standards.

On Thursday, Trump Jr, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal on, one of the most iconic and breathtaking monuments in the world, located in Agra. The Taj Mahal was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, recognised for its cultural and historical significance. It's one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World and attracts millions of visitors each year.

Earlier this year, in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Commending Anant Ambani and his team for the compassionate efforts, he had remarked that Vantara provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare.