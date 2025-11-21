Donald Trump Jr bows before Ganesh idol while visiting Jamnagar with Anant Ambani

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, met up with Anant Ambani as part of his visit to India. He visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat. During his visit, he was also captured offering his prayers to Lord Ganesha in a temple. Donald Trump Jr is visiting India. (X/@SteveLovesAmmo and X/@DeFi)

Shared by an Ambani fanpage, the caption of the video reads, “Anant & Radhika Ambani with Donald Trump Jr and his family in Jamnagar and doing Ganpati Puja.”

The clip shows the US president’s oldest son standing barefoot inside the temple. At first, Anant Ambani bows down to offer his prayer, and Trump Jr soon follows the gesture. The footage also features Anant Ambani’s wife, Radhika Merchant.

Donald Trump Jr visits the Taj Mahal:

Amidst intense security arrangements, he also paid a visit to the Taj Mahal. He spent nearly an hour exploring the monument, reported PTI. He reportedly asked several questions about the Taj Mahal's architecture to his guide.

He was being shown around the monument by Nitin Singh, who also accompanied US President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit to Agra.

During Trump Jr’s visit, security was tightened around the White Marble Mausoleum. In addition to local police, security personnel from the US were also present. Ahead of his arrival, authorities also carried out special cleaning drives. They further cleared the key routes of stray animals.

Another video from Donald Trump Jr’s visit, which went viral, shows him performing garba with a group, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to reports, he is in the country to attend a high-profile wedding in Udaipur.

What is Donald Trump Jr's net worth?

The eldest son of President Donald J Trump has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to a Forbes Report.