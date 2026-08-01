India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for August 1: Boxers aim to make it mega day as several gold medals in offing

India heads into the penultimate day of Commonwealth Games 2026 with several medals across athletics, boxing and judo up for grabs as the country's athletes look to strengthen its position on the medals tally in Glasgow. Saturday's schedule features several Indian contenders in key finals, with the athletics contingent expected to play a major role. In the men's pole vault, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will be aiming for podium finishes after their consistent performances in the lead-up to the final. CWG 2026, India schedule: Here's the full list of events and timings for Saturday (PTI)

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh will return to action with another medal in his sights. Having already secured a silver medal in the men's 10,000m earlier in the Games, the Indian athlete will now compete in the 5,000m final, looking to cap off an impressive campaign with another standout performance.

India's boxing team could also deliver a rich haul of medals, with several pugilists remaining in contention for top honours. With the competition entering its closing stages, every event carries added significance.

Here's India's schedule at CWG 2026 for Saturday, August 1 Cycling and para-cycling (Knockout rounds, including semifinals and finals, will be later in the day if they qualify) David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem in Men's Sprint Qualification 2:30 PM

Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying Round - 4:19 PM (final at 10:50 PM if they qualify)

Athletics and para-athletics Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in Men's F57 Shot Put Final (Medal Event) -2:35 PM

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in Men's Triple Jump Final (Medal Event) - 2:40 PM

Ramesh Shanmugam in Men's 1500m T54 Final (Medal Event) -2:50 PM

Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final (Medal Event) - 3 PM

Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in Men's Pole Vault Final (Medal Event) - 11:35 PM

Gulveer Singh in Men's 5000m Final (Medal Event) - 12:15 AM

Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (Medal Event) - 1:50 AM

Boxing Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) in Women's 54kg Final (Medal Event) - 3:30 PM

Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) in Women's 57kg Final (Medal Event) - 3:45 PM

Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia) in Women's 55kg Final (Medal Event) - 4:45 PM

Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England) in Women's 51kg Final (Medal Event) - 9 PM

Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) in Women's 60kg final (Medal Event)

Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England) in Women's 70kg Final (Medal Event) - 9:45 PM

Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia) in Women's 75kg Final (Medal Event)

Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia) in Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event) - 10:45 PM

Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England) in Men's 80kg Final (Medal Event) - 11:15 PM

Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England) in Men's 90kg final - 11:45 PM

Judo (If Indians win, they will qualify for the next rounds, and the semi-finals will begin at 8:30 PM IST) Unnati Sharma vs Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini) in Women's -63kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match Number 5 on Mat 2) - 3:30 PM

Karanjit Singh Maan vs Elliott Connolly (New Zealand) in Men's -90kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match Number 12 on Mat 2) - 3:30 PM

Harsh Tokas vs Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus) in Men's -81 Quarterfinal (Match Number 19 on Mat 2) - 3:30 PM

Inunganbi Takhellambam vs TBD in Women's -70kg Quarterfinal (Match Number 21 on Mat 2) -3:30 PM

Bowls and para-bowls Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar vs England in Men's Pairs Sectional Play - 3:50 PM

Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa) in Women's Singles Sectional Play - 10:20 PM

Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar in Men's Pair Semifinal (If they qualify) - 11:45 PM