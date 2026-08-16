Minor gang raped, six including four minors held in Tripura: Police

Tripura police arrested two persons and apprehended four minors for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in a village in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said on Sunday. Two men arrested, four minors apprehended for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said.

The adult suspects persons were sent to judicial custody for 14 days, while the four minors were sent to a juvenile home on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred on August 1 when the survivor (aged above 16) was going home alone after her two friends had reached home. The accused, who were standing on the road, then allegedly forcibly took her to a forest and gang-raped her.

However, her family members filed a complaint at the police station on August 14, on the basis of which police lodged a case and arrested the two adult accused persons and apprehended the four minors, who are aged between 16 and 17 years.

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“Both the adult accused persons are now in judicial custody. As the minors cannot be arrested, they were apprehended and sent to juvenile home. We are investigating the matter,” police officer said.

A total of 667 cases related to crimes against women were lodged and 426 persons were arrested in connection with these cases last year in Tripura. Of the total crime against women cases lodged last year, 168 were related to rape and 116 were related to molestation. During the investigation, police found the involvement of 298 persons in rape-related cases and arrested 182 persons.

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The same year recorded a total of 116 molestation cases, in which the involvement of 186 persons was found. Police arrested 58 persons in connection with molestation cases.

In 2024, a total of 724 cases related to crimes against women were lodged, among which 180 were rape cases, followed by 108 molestation cases.