Model attacks RPF jawan with blade, ‘deliberately’ hurts self over train seat

A Thane-based model was booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly attacking a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable with a blade over a dispute regarding a seat on a Surat-bound train. The actor was detained briefly, police said. (Unsplash/representational)

The model, Antara Banerjee, also deliberately injured herself, before smashing a window of the train.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 12 onboard Aravali Express. In his complaint, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Yaminikant Mishra said an altercation broke out between Banerjee and the ticket collector after she was found sitting on the wrong seat.

The ticket collector called Mishra for assistance in the matter but Banerjee refused to budge.

"Banerjee was occupying a reserved seat and refused to vacate it for the rightful ticket holder. When Mishra went to help her vacate the seat, instead of complying, she started abusing the RPF team," said a GRP official, seeking anonymity.

“She instantly took out a blade from her bag and deliberately injured her hand, causing panic among the commuters. When Mishra tried to intervene, she charged at him and attempted to strike his neck. As Mishra tried to protect himself, he suffered two sharp cuts from the blade. Banerjee even grabbed his uniform and threw his spectacles. She also damaged his phone in the struggle,” the official added.

Besides, the actor kicked the glass panel of the coach door, damaging it. “Sensing severe trouble, the RPF team secured the inner doors to isolate the danger. She was taken into custody and made to deboard at Dahanu station. Later a case was registered against her at Borivali GRP,” the official said.

The actor was detained briefly and was released after getting a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.