Retired teacher duped of ₹89 lakh in digital arrest scam in Mumbai, had taken a loan to pay

A cyber fraudster, who posed as an officer of the central anti - terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), allegedly conned a retired teacher of ₹89 lakh through the 'digital arrest' scam. The police have registered a case against an unknown individual under sections of the Information Technology Act and initiated an investigation. (PTI Represenative)

The Mumbai Cyber police ( Eastern Regional) have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the crime, officials said. The complainant is a retired teacher residing in Chembur.

What happened? Last month, she received a video call from an individual identifying himself as 'Chandrabhan'. He claimed to be calling from the NIA and alleged that her Aadhaar card had been misused in a ₹2.55 crore scam.

He subsequently falsely claimed that a terrorist named 'Asif Fauji' had perpetrated the scam, using her name, and threatened her with arrest. The following day, Chandrabhan called her again on video. He instructed her to consolidate her bank deposits and account balances. He sent documents via WhatsApp—purportedly from the Reserve Bank of India (regarding a "funding legalization certificate") and the NIA—which convinced the woman of the claims' authenticity.

Fearing legal action, she disclosed details of the ₹53 lakhs held in her bank accounts to the fraudster. He also inquired about any gold she possessed.

The fraud instructed her to sell the gold. She sold the gold to a private finance company and transferred the proceeds— ₹3.70 lakhs—to a designated account.

A personal loan to pay the fraudster After the transfer, the fraud asked about her house and directed her to sell it to pay ₹40 lakhs. Instead of going through an agent, the woman visited a bank, obtained a personal loan of ₹23 lakhs, and transferred that amount to an account as well. After the money was deposited, the fraud told the woman she would be made to appear before a Supreme Court judge and instructed her to claim that her Aadhaar card had been misused. Following these instructions, the woman deposited a total of ₹89 lakh into various accounts.

After the money was transferred, the fraud demanded even more funds. The woman confided in her daughter about the situation. Upon realising she had been defrauded, she approached the East Regional Cyber Police Station.

The police have registered a case against an unknown individual under sections of the Information Technology Act and initiated an investigation.