'Where is CM Vijay': BJP targets Tamil Nadu government over ₹22-crore bank fraud
He alleged that the incident raised serious questions about the Vijay-led government's administrative oversight, accountability and preparedness.
The BJP on Tuesday criticised Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay over the alleged siphoning of ₹22.10 crore from state government bank accounts, accusing the TVK-led government of administrative negligence and questioning its ability to safeguard public funds.
BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam took aim at Vijay, asking, "Where is CM Vijay when the people of Tamil Nadu demand answers?"
In a post on X, Selvam questioned how cybercriminals managed to access multiple government accounts and transfer crores of rupees without triggering security alerts.
"How did cybercriminals allegedly penetrate government payment systems? How were transactions worth crores executed? Where were the security checks, financial controls and monitoring mechanisms," he asked.
Taking a dig at the ruling TVK, Selvam also criticised the Chief Minister's social media supporters, saying, “Every political party in the world has an IT wing. But Tamil Nadu seems to have witnessed something extraordinary. For the first time, an actor's fan club and its social media army have gone from trending hashtags to running a state government! Unfortunately, managing hashtags and managing a state are two very different things.”
He alleged that the incident raised serious questions about the Vijay-led government's administrative oversight, accountability and preparedness.
"These are funds meant for rural development, essential services and public welfare. Money entrusted to the government for the benefit of ordinary citizens," Selvam said, adding that Tamil Nadu needed transparent answers, stronger institutions and a government capable of protecting public money.
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What happened?
An online fraud involving the siphoning of ₹22.10 crore from Tamil Nadu government bank accounts came to light, police said on Tuesday.
Investigators are currently tracing the transactions and examining the possible involvement of local bank handlers or the use of compromised credentials to execute the transfers.
Police suspect that an international cybercrime syndicate based in Nigeria may be involved in the fraud.
Also Read | Vijay’s TVK joins INDIA bloc protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar for the first time
Why is the BJP targeting Vijay?
Questions over the TVK government's administrative functioning have surfaced several times since it assumed office six months ago.
The party, which had promised a "corruption-free" administration, has faced criticism over alleged irregularities in government tenders, the appointment of the Chief Minister's personal astrologer to an official post and an order seeking to exempt the Law and Order Department from the RTI Act.
The BJP has now used the alleged bank fraud to question the government's financial oversight and administrative preparedness.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More