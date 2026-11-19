The Maharashtra government has directed district authorities to temporarily suspend non-essential new construction works in 304 drought-hit talukas and divert available funds for drinking water supply and other drought-mitigation measures. The state has identified 304 talukas as drought-affected, and the government said immediate measures were necessary to meet the drinking water requirements of citizens. (AP)

A Government Resolution issued by the Planning Department on Wednesday said funds under the District Annual Plan (General) must be prioritised to finish incomplete water supply projects, strengthen existing water sources and ensure water and fodder availability for livestock.

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The state has identified 304 talukas as drought-affected, and the government said immediate measures were necessary to meet the drinking water requirements of citizens, livestock and other essential needs.

District collectors have been directed to review non-essential new projects, including parks, beautification works, new office and administrative buildings, cement roads, drains and other works involving substantial water consumption, and take steps to temporarily defer them in accordance with prescribed procedures.

Funds available for such deferred projects will be reviewed and reallocated to priority drought-relief works in the affected talukas, the GR said, adding that the exercise of reallocation must be completed by December 31.

The government has clarified that ongoing projects should not be stopped indiscriminately.

Authorities must take decisions on a case-by-case basis after considering contractual obligations, public safety, the stage of work, expenditure already incurred and possible compensation or financial liabilities, it said.

Essential works directly related to drinking water availability, strengthening existing water sources, creating necessary new sources, providing water and fodder for livestock, water conservation, irrigation, public health and emergency requirements have been exempted from the temporary suspension, subject to applicable rules and approvals.

The GR also gives priority to completing incomplete pipelines, pumps, electricity connections, storage tanks and distribution systems required to transport water from existing sources to scarcity-hit villages.

"Projects that can be completed during the current scarcity period and provide immediate access to water must receive priority. New projects that cannot normally be completed within the current financial year should not be sanctioned under the special priority framework," it said.

In exceptional cases, essential drinking water, livestock water or water-source creation projects may be considered even if they extend beyond the current financial year. However, the additional financial liability for 2027-28 must not exceed 10 per cent of the approved District Annual Plan outlay for 2026-27.

District collectors have been asked to convene meetings of district-level officials within seven days of the issuance of the GR and prepare an integrated taluka-wise and project-wise action plan within 15 days.

The government has also provided for expedited approval of urgent drought-relief measures. If convening a District Planning Committee meeting would delay an essential intervention, the collector can submit a proposal to the guardian minister, who heads the committee, for approval, subject to ratification at its subsequent meeting.

Collectors will have to review the progress of approved works and submit reports on fund allocation, expenditure and physical progress to the Planning and Finance departments by the 10th of every month.

The GR also mandates the publication of details of sanctioned works, funds, expenditure and progress on district collectorate websites or government portals.

The provisions will apply to the 304 drought-hit talukas and any additional talukas subsequently declared drought-affected or facing scarcity. The order will remain applicable for the 2026-27 financial year.