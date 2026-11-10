ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CISCE Class 10, 12 timetable expected to release soon, here's how to download when out

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ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CISCE Class 10, 12 timetable expected to release soon

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to release the ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the country and abroad can check the timetable through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. The examination is held every year in February-March. In 2026, the ICSE or Class 10 exam was held from February 17 to March 30 and ISC for Class 12 exam was held from February 12 to April 6, 2026. All the appearing candidates can download the timetable through the official website by following the steps given below. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Click on ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page. A new will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, timetable, how to download and more. ...Read More

The examination is held every year in February-March. In 2026, the ICSE or Class 10 exam was held from February 17 to March 30 and ISC for Class 12 exam was held from February 12 to April 6, 2026. All the appearing candidates can download the timetable through the official website by following the steps given below. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Click on ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page. A new will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, timetable, how to download and more.