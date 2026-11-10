ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CISCE Class 10, 12 timetable expected to release soon, here's how to download when out
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CISCE Class 10, 12 exam timetable will be available to candidates on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to release the ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the country and abroad can check the timetable through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org....Read More
The examination is held every year in February-March. In 2026, the ICSE or Class 10 exam was held from February 17 to March 30 and ISC for Class 12 exam was held from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
All the appearing candidates can download the timetable through the official website by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
- Click on ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page.
- A new will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, timetable, how to download and more.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Website to check for timetable
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the country and abroad can check the timetable through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Items not allowed
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: As per official information, gadgets like calculators, smart watches, mobile phones, and other electronic devices will not be allowed in the examination hall.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Expected to release soon
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to release the ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 soon.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared last year
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: In 2026, a total of 1553 schools participated in Class 10, 12 board exams. A total of 103,316 candidates, including 54,118 boys (52.38 per cent) and 49,198 girls (47.62 per cent).
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: 15 minutes time to read question papers
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CISCE is expected to retain the practice of giving students 15 minutes of reading time before writing the paper.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Official website to check
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How to download timetable?
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: All the appearing candidates can download the timetable through the official website by following the steps given below.
Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
Click on ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page.
A new will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: When was exam held last year?
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: In 2026, the ICSE or Class 10 exam was held from February 17 to March 30 and ISC for Class 12 exam was held from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where to check timetable?
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the country and abroad can check the timetable through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Date and time
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The date and time of the release of the timetable for Class 10, 12 exams has not been shared yet.