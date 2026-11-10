Delhi’s ban on non-BS-VI vehicles: 16,827 vehicles turned back from borders in 9 days, data shows

At least 16,827 non-CNG and non-electric vehicles that were not registered in Delhi were turned back from the city’s borders during the first nine days of a ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI emission standards, which began on November 1 as part of the winter action plan, senior traffic police officers said. Delhi Traffic Police personnel check vehicles at the Ghazipur border as part of restrictions aimed at curbing winter air pollution. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

Data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police showed that authorities stopped and checked 3,877 vehicles between November 1 and 9, an average of at least 8,208 a day, and turned back 16,827 of them, or nearly 1,870 a day. On the other hand, 696 vehicles were fined for violating the no-entry ban rules. The remaining vehicles were granted entry as their verification showed them meeting the norms.

The entry of non-Delhi-registered vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards into the Capital has been restricted from November 1 to January 31.

“Special enforcement teams of the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi’s transport, food supplies and consumer affairs departments and municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other concerned stakeholders have been carrying out the drive as part of our winter action plan to curb air pollution in the city. The teams are mostly deployed on the 26 main borders that Delhi shares with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The enforcement is done in such a way that it does not lead to heavy traffic jams or cause inconvenience to commuters,” said a senior officer, preferring anonymity.

On Monday, authorities checked 7,551 vehicles and turned back 1,099 at Delhi’s borders, while challans were issued against 32 vehicles; non-destined vehicles – those not heading to Delhi – made up the largest category at 637.

Heavy and medium goods vehicles were second on the chart, as 172 vehicles were made to return from the borders and 20 others were issued challans on Monday. A total of 156 light commercial vehicles, 84 light motor vehicles such as cars, and 47 two-wheelers were also sent back. Buses were at the bottom of the chart as just three of them were turned back on Monday, the data showed.

Overall, 382 private cars were issued challans over the nine-day period during the ban across the city. Two-wheelers came second with 138 challans, followed by heavy and medium goods vehicles at 97 and light goods vehicles at 76. The three buses fined were the only such vehicles to face challans between November 1 and 9, the data shared by the officers cited above said.

The 696 challans issued for violating the ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards carried penalties and environmental compensation of over ₹1.39 crore, with private cars accounting for the largest share at ₹76.40 lakh.

Traffic police data also showed that 987 vehicles were caught and penalised on Monday for plying in the city without valid pollution under control certificates (PUCC), bringing the total for the year to 7,502 vehicles as of Monday. A total fine of ₹7.50 crore was generated against these vehicles for failing to comply with the PUCC requirements, the data showed.