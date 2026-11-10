IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd ODI: 40 overs-a-side on the cards in Hamilton after rain delay
IND vs NZ Live score 3rd ODI: Catch live updates of the third game of the series between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.
- 8 Mins ago57 am
- 25 Mins agoGood news
- 44 Mins agoInspection in five minutes
- 52 Mins agoIndia have done well so far
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoIt does not look good at all
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoIt raining again
- 6:57 AM IST, Nov 10Toss delayed!
- 6:52 AM IST, Nov 10New Zealand protecting their streak
- 6:49 AM IST, Nov 10What happened in the previous two matches?
- 6:42 AM IST, Nov 10What's the weather update for the day?
- 6:35 AM IST, Nov 10What does the squad look like for the two teams
- 6:20 AM IST, Nov 10Welcome!
IND vs NZ Live score 3rd ODI: Bad news for cricket fans. The toss has been delayed in Hamilton due to rain. It can't be a full match now, whenever it starts. The previous two games in the series were also affected by rain. India won the first two games and will now look to wrap up the series as the action moves to Hamilton. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be desperate to protect their seven-year unbeaten run in bilateral ODI series at home. They have not lost any of their last 11 such series, with their previous defeat coming against India in 2019....Read More
However, the weather forecast in Hamilton is far from encouraging. It rained for much of Monday, and showers could cause significant interruptions on Tuesday as well.
Broadcast to resume at 8:57 am
And then we will have a clearer picture, whether or not the toss happens at 9 am. From what we hear at present, it's the wet outfield getting in the way of the toss.
Good news
The rain has stopped but the outfield is wet. What we hear is that the toss is going to take place at 9:00 am and the match to kick off 30 minutes later. It's 8:30 am right now in India. So, we are some distance off. Hopefully, rain, like it has done many times so far, doesn't come back to cause more delay. I will advise don't be overly optimistic.
Inspection in six-seven minutes
The umpires are going to take a look at things. The rain has weakened significantly. They just want to assess the situation. Hopefully, there will be good news coming our way. To begin with, the toss would do.
India have done well so far
They have won the T20I series 3-2, are leading five-ODI series 2-0 at present and are favourites to win the rubber. New Zealand tours are difficult, so having that in mind, the visitors have done well so far. However, the real challenge awaits them in the two-Test series later this month. To stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC), they have to win the series, preferably 2-0.
It does not look good at all
The umbrellas are out. By the look of things, it's not going to start any time soon. It appears it's going to be an on-and-off thing all day. Overcast all around. This is not what you wake up early for. The pitch and the area around is entirely covered.
It's raining again
Seems like it's going to be a long haul today for the ground staff. The rain is back, so is it cover. This is the third successive game affected by rain. The previous two games have been lowscorers and one wonders if rain made them so.
Toss delayed!
It's not raining at the moment and the covers are off. The groundstaff are working tirelessly to get the ground ready for action.
Toss has been delayed. It will now take place at 7:32 am IST. Match will begin at 8 am IST.
New Zealand protecting their streak
They have not lost a bilateral ODI series at home, winning on all 11 previous occasions. The last time they lost was in 2019, against India. New Zealand also never lost any of their last 12 completed ODIs at Seddon Park, and have a 6-1 record against India at the venue in eight meetings.
What happened in the previous two matches?
Put to bat first on a seam-friendly Auckland track in the series opener, New Zealand were folded for 185 with Anshul Kamboj being the pick of the bowlers with his economical 2/22 in 10 overs, while Arsdeep Singh picked up four wickets. India chased it down in 22.4 overs for the loss of five wickets.
The Wellington clash was interrupted by rain. Gurnoor Brar's four-for helped India fold New Zealand for just 134 runs. And yet it wasn't an easy chase for India. Gill and Kohli fell early. However, effors from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul helped India stay above the DLS score when rain arrived. India eventually got over the line, winning by 4 runs on DLS method.
What's the weather update for the day?
It rained fore more than 12 hours on Monday. The forecast isn't changing much for today. Metservice says "Periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and downpours possible." The website also predicts heavy rain from 9am local time, and thunderstorm from 2pm.
What does the squad look like for the two teams
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kristian Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton, Stay tuned for more updates!