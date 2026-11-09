Lies will eventually come out: David Warner backs Usman Khawaja’s Sandpapergate bombshell as ‘100 per cent accurate’

“It’s been eight years since I spoke on this topic. And Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you’ve done. What you’ve said is 100 percent accurate. Everyone knows the truth. It’s out there. People wanted to know it. You’ve come out and said it. And now people are asking, ‘why eight years on?’ Because you’re selling a book?” Warner said on his Instagram.

Khawaja’s claims were denied by Darren Lehmann , the Australian team’s coach at the time. However, Warner’s backing, with the former opener describing Khawaja’s revelations as ‘100 per cent accurate’, adds a new dimension to the saga. He also questioned the investigation carried out eight years ago.

David Warner has backed Usman Khawaja ’s claims that the entire Australian team was involved in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, also known as ‘Sandpapergate’, which erupted in March 2018. For years, it was believed that only three Australian players – Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft – were involved in the wrongdoing. However, Khawaja’s recent book, ‘Sabr’, has alleged that the entire team was in on the episode.

“This is Usman’s story. This is what Usman believes. Uzzie wrote down every single thing from that day on. Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft. Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me.

"We’re not here to point fingers. And we’re not opening up old wounds. It’s about accountability, transparency and showing that the truth is properly examined. And perhaps it’s time for people to stop scrutinising the person, asking for accountability, and start asking those responsible.”

Controversy back in focus Warner and Smith – the then vice-captain and captain, respectively – were handed 12-month bans, while Bancroft was prohibited from playing for 10 months. The episode was arguably the darkest chapter in the lives of all three cricketers. But long after they thought it was dead and buried, Khawaja’s upcoming book has brought the controversy back into focus.

Despite the claims that only the three players found guilty were involved, Warner said his children motivated him to find the courage to speak about the incident after all these years.

“There were a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media. A lot of people stayed silent. The last couple of days, I have been talking to my daughters. And that’s why it’s taken me a couple of days to get this out. I’ve had to tell them exactly what had happened. Especially my younger one, explaining why we were holding her, why there were cameras and why we were crying. That was a hard thing to do. But one thing I did say is, ‘tell the truth’. Because lies will eventually come out,” added Warner.

“This is for everyone in Australia. It’s been the question that everyone’s been asking. Uzzie, you said it as it is. It’s 100 per cent accurate. It’d been a tough time for my family. Steven and Cameron no doubt.”