Usman Khawaja vehemently defends his ball-tampering claims in social media video

The Sandpapergate controversy is back to life after Usman Khawaja’s revelations that the entire Australian team knew that the ball-tampering tactics were being employed in the penultimate and third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. Usman Khawaja retired from international cricket earlier this year. (AFP)

Excerpts from Khawaja's upcoming autobiography, "Sabr," published by the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Saturday, revealed that ball-tampering was attempted not only in the Cape Town Test but also in the game before. Darren Lehmann, former player and Aussie coach in 2018, rejected Khawaja's claims later. Former England captain Michael Vaughan didn't appear pleased with Khawaja's revelations either.

Also Read: Darren Lehmann rejects Usman Khawaja’s “it was all of us” claims

Amid the media furore, Khawaja on Sunday released a video in which he stuck to his guns. “Alright, it’s time to clear up some facts because the media has taken this to the moon, as expected.

“I stayed quiet yesterday, but number one, if you read my article, you would have seen when I mentioned it was all of us that’s implying that, whether we like it or not, we are all responsible for what happened. Together, as a team, we need to take that collectively. That is all,” the former Aussie batter said.

“But now that everyone’s talking, am I going to deny that everyone knew? Nah. I won’t deny that either.

“But I never speak on behalf of anyone else in my book. Contrary to all the headlines the clickbait media would have you think. Don’t get caught up in this s***.”