Familiarity with the country, therefore, doesn’t easily translate to familiarity with every venue. As India take on New Zealand for a two-Test series with an eye on keeping up with the World Test Championship race, following are some of the common points the visitors need to keep an eye out for.

Christchurch, the second Test venue, has a truer surface that tends to reward stroke play while retaining something for the seamers as well. Hamilton can be more accommodating for batting while Dunedin, with its cooler temperatures and overhead conditions, brings a different challenge.

Kolkata: On the face of it, New Zealand is a less imposing place than South Africa, Australia and England. Its small geographical footprint can be deceiving as well. Wellington ’s Basin Reserve ground, the first Test venue, is open and exposed to strong, swirling winds. It can offer movement in the air that can be replicated in very few grounds across the world.

Venue specific numbers may vary, but the average swing wraps a pretty consistent median on all five days. Between the first and fourth innings, average swing hovers between 0.76 and 0.7, while seam stays between 0.64 and 0.57. The difference is marginal, pointing towards a rare consistency of New Zealand’s conditions that stays independent of the state of deterioration of the pitch. The new ball offers considerable assistance to the bowlers in the first 30 overs. First-innings swing averages 0.81, while seam movement stands at 0.68 — both higher than their overall innings averages.

Also Read - Shubman Gill’s New Zealand test: Why the two-match series could be his toughest challenge yet

Beware of the lengths The dismissal pattern from the 2020 Test series offers a stark warning: movement undid India's top seven, but their inability to leave the ball alone too contributed. India’s pitch map records 24 dismissals, with an extraordinary concentration in the full and good-length areas. Eight wickets came off full deliveries and seven off good-length balls. Five dismissals came in the halfway or bouncer zone, accounting for 21% of the total. The short ball was a useful variation, but the fuller lengths did bulk of the damage.

The beehive also reinforces the point how straight New Zealand pacers tend to bowl. The concentration of dismissals on the off-stump and the corridor just outside it underlines the discipline with which New Zealand forced India’s top seven to play at the ball. India were not necessarily hassled by a spectacular delivery; it was the one that looked playable before deviating late. Getting their judgement outside off-stump absolutely on point, therefore, is key to surviving in New Zealand before the pitch flattens out

Second innings subplot This was what Shubman Gill said about playing Tests in New Zealand: “From the Test matches we have seen here, the first two days are a different match and the next three days are a slightly different match.” This claim is backed by numbers. New Zealand's average first innings total per team innings is 324 — fifth among the 10 Test playing nations. But the scene changes in the second half because New Zealand averages 242 runs per team innings across the third and fourth innings — the highest in the 10-nation comparison. This disparity is difficult to ignore because of the very seam-friendly image New Zealand has cultivated with pitches where they leave a lot of grass.

Grass slows the wearing of the cricket ball, but it also prevents the pitch from breaking. Two days into the game, when the pitch has adequate sun as well as rolling, batters finally check in. That explains the difference in runs while challenging the idea that seam-friendly conditions necessarily mean a sustained advantage for bowlers. What India should be aiming at is to get to that half of the game with their winning prospect as intact as possible.