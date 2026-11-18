India were on Wednesday fined 35 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth ODI in Mount Maunganui on November 15. India fined 35 per cent match fee for over-rate offence in fifth ODI. (AFP)

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Shreyas Iyer's side was ruled to be seven overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. India won the fifth ODI and series 3-1.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time (subject to a maximum cap of 50%).

"Iyer pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," said the ICC in a statement.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Wayne Knights, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Chris Brown levelled the charge.