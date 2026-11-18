In terms of the talent pool, one may argue that New Zealand and India are incomparable. But what the Kiwis lack in quantity, they make up for with a fierce competitive spirit, smart planning and brilliant execution.

They never appear to be a scary side but that is what makes them scary. And who knows this better than India, who have lost six of the last eight Tests (including the World Test Championship final of 2021) against them.

MUMBAI: India ’s Test side is packed with high-impact players, Australia have an intimidating world class bowling cartel, while South Africa thrive with their versatile game but how to find a solution out of any situation, ask New Zealand!

What should India do to improve their chances in Tests against New Zealand?

What should India do to improve their chances in Tests against New Zealand?

Their bowlers are looking for some assistance from the playing surface, once they find that, they have the knack of exploiting it.

The Kiwis can lull you into a false sense of confidence that nothing is happening but you can never take it easy against them. It is a mistake many teams make.

India learnt the lessons the hard way in the 2024-25 series at home. In their desperation to secure victories and enhance their World Test Championship chances, the home side prepared bowler-friendly tracks. It backfired badly. It played into the hands of the Tom Latham-led side.

Once India were blown away for 46 in the first innings of the series, the Kiwis never allowed the hosts to make a comeback. At Pune (156 & 245) and Wankhede (263 & 121). New Zealand bowlers, spinners and pacers, delivered a masterclass in exploiting help from the surface to whitewash India 3-0.

It was the same story in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Rose Bowl, Southampton, and prior to that in the 2019-20 two Tests in New Zealand, India losing all three.

Those results showed that it’s not about quality; the New Zealand bowlers are just smarter at exploiting the conditions.

During that contest, India had a dream bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad but New Zealand bowlers managed to exploit the home conditions better and bowl their side to win both the games.

It was a packed India batting line-up with Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, but in their four innings, India were bowled out for scores of 165 & 191 (At Basin Reserve, Wellington); 242 & 124 (Hagley Oval, Christchurch).

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In the 2021 WTC final, the Kiwi bowlers again outshone the high-quality India attack, with discipline and better plans, blowing away the Kohli-led side for 217 and 170 to win the inaugural WTC final by eight wickets.

The key to conjuring up such close wins is that their batting backs them in tough conditions. They lack the big names, but grit it out. A complete collapse is rare, they always fight and get the team to a competitive total, enough for their bowlers to make a match of it.

Against India, Jasprit Bumrah is always the main threat. The NZ batters have handled Bumrah better than all other teams. In their five Test wins against India, Bumrah averages 45.44 (9 wickets). This impacts the confidence of the rest of the attack too.

INDIA’S STRENGTH On better batting pitches, India have the upper hand. Current coach Gautam Gambhir will vouch for that. The last time India won a series in New Zealand, Gambhir produced a batathon to save the second Test with an epic 436-ball stay at the crease in Napier. His 137 runs had helped India reach 476/4 in the second innings helped save the game and preserve the team’s 1-0 lead from the first Test.

It was proof of how the Indian batters have the temperament and stamina to bat long. Current captain Shubman Gill is an example of it. When England offered batting pitches in his first series as captain, he put on an exhibition of batting, scoring four hundreds including a 269. But if the pitch has juice, the chinks in the technique can be exploited. Gill will have to watch out for the incoming ball against the NZ pacers.

New Zealand versus India is a clash of styles. Most teams, including India, rely on flashy moments while the Kiwis play old-school Test cricket. They just keep at it and take control before the opposition realises.

And for this tour, India might want to take a page out of the Kiwi book.