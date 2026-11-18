With conditions at the Basin Reserve expected to favour seam bowling, New Zealand will have to contend with the threat posed by Bumrah. Captain Tom Latham acknowledged the challenge of facing the Indian pacer, highlighting his unusual action and the difficulty of preparing for a bowler of his calibre.

Having Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks will offer India some assurance in the bowling department. Bumrah has proved his credentials across conditions and against different oppositions, but his experience of red-ball cricket in New Zealand remains limited - six wickets from two Tests. However, Bumrah's ability to make an impact with the new ball could prove vital for India.

India's push for a place in the World Test Championship final faces a stern test in the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand . They need at least six wins from their remaining seven matches to stay in contention, leaving little room for error. Taking on New Zealand in their own conditions, where the pitches are expected to offer assistance to the pacers, promises to be a tough challenge.

"Yeah, a world-class bowler. I think a lot of the guys have faced him. Someone who has a unique action that you don't necessarily face a lot. So we know he's going to be a huge challenge, especially on the surfaces that we have here," Latham said in the press conference.

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Bumrah's numbers against New Zealand make for a modest reading. In five Tests, he has picked up just nine wickets at an average of 45.44, with a best of 3/62. In fact, his strike rate of 92.8 is his worst against any Test opponent, underlining how difficult he has found it to pick up wickets against the Kiwis.

‘Mutual respect’ Despite losing both white-ball series against India, Latham felt the contests were much closer than the results suggested. He also spoke about the mutual respect between the two sides and the excitement in both camps ahead of the Test series.

"I think every time we come up against India in whatever format, it tends to bring the best out of both teams. Whether that be here, away, World Cups. We've had some great contests.

"I think the mutual respect between both countries is really high. I know we had a function last night and both teams are pretty excited to get into things," he said.