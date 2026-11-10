‘Today or tomorrow, Siang Dam will be built,’ says BJP MP amid protests in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal East MP from BJP, Tapir Gao on Monday while addressing students of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) at Tezu in Lohit district said Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will be constructed regardless of the ongoing opposition, saying the dam would become a reality “today or tomorrow”, even if it takes another generation. Congress on Tuesday also questioned Union minister Kiren Rijiju over his alleged silence on several key issues concerning the state, including the issue of the proposed dam. (HT Photo)

He said that the protests were being driven by individuals harbouring political ambitions rather than genuine opposition from local communities.

“The dam will be built anyhow, whether today or tomorrow. Even if it is not constructed in our generation, the Government of India will build it in the future,” Gao said.

“People must understand that this project does not belong to the Arunachal Pradesh government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was declared a national project in 2008 by the government led by Dr Manmohan Singh,” he added.

Referring to the violence that erupted in Pasighat on October 23 protests, the MP criticised the alleged involvement of students under the banner of ‘Gen Z’ in vandalism and attacks on private properties. Gao said that 92 people were arrested and that more than 100 others would face arrest. He said minors detained were released.

ABKU questions contradictory statements

Reacting sharply to Gao’s remarks, Adi Ba Kebang United (ABKU), in a letter to Commissioner (East) Amjad Tak on Tuesday, questioned the government’s contradictory positions on the proposed Siang dam.

The organisation pointed out that chief minister Pema Khandu repeatedly assured that the dam would not be constructed without the consent of affected communities, while Gao and other elected representatives continued to insist that the project would be implemented.

“Whom should the people of Siang dam affected area and the people of Arunachal trust — the Chief Minister or the MP, Minister or his MLAs? There cannot be two contradictory statements from the same Govt!” it said.

Also Read:Arunachal: Vehicles torched, MLA’s residence vandalised during Siang dam project protests

ABKU also alleged that protesters were facing criminal cases and heavy security deployment even as the government advocated dialogue.

Demanding immediate clarification, the organisation warned, “If no acceptable clarification is received from you, we will not respond to any kind of invitation for talk on Dam issues in future.”

Gao’s remarks come amid continuing tensions in the Siang Valley, where several organisations and affected communities have opposed the proposed mega dam over concerns about displacement, environmental damage and the protection of ancestral lands.

The October 23 protests in Pasighat turned violent, with incidents of arson and vandalism targeting government establishments and private properties.

The state government, however, maintained that no final decision has been taken to construct the dam and that the present exercise is limited to preparing a pre-feasibility report (PFR). CM Pema Khandu has repeatedly stressed the need for consultations with affected communities before proceeding with the project.

Congress questions Rijiju over Siang Dam

Congress on Tuesday also questioned Union minister Kiren Rijiju over his alleged silence on several key issues concerning the state, including the issue of the proposed dam.

The party said the proposed mega dam on the Siang River triggered widespread anxiety among indigenous communities, with more than 27 villages and over 1.5 lakh members of the Adi community potentially facing uncertainty over displacement, submergence of ancestral lands, loss of cultural identity and environmental consequences.

Questioning the government’s decision to pursue the pre-feasibility report (PFR) despite public opposition, the Congress sought answers on issues relating to consent, rehabilitation, compensation and livelihood security.