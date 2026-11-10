Rahul Gandhi likely to address gig workers at Congress' Bharat summit in Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said party leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a meeting of gig workers when he attends the bharat summit here on November 13 and 14. The Congress will host experts from 70 countries for deliberations on the emergence of a new global order. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after meeting Gandhi, he said the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha suggested convening a meeting of gig workers because the state government passed a welfare legislation for them.

Goud said he briefed Gandhi about the programmes taken up by the Congress in Telangana and also invited him to attend a proposed 'mega BC rally'.

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"... he (Rahul Gandhi) will come to Hyderabad either on November 13 or 14 to participate in the Bharat Summit. He suggested convening a meeting with gig workers. Along with the Bharat Summit, he may address gig workers since Telangana passed an act," he said.

The Telangana legislative assembly passed the telangana platform based gig workers (registration, social security and welfare) bill, 2026, in March this year.

Amid an evolving geopolitical situation, the Congress will host experts from 70 countries for deliberations on the emergence of a new global order and India's strategic responses to the developments, besides issues like cooperative federalism and electoral integrity.

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Senior Congress leader and head of the party's foreign affairs department, Salman Khurshid, said the bharat summit will bring together around 1,000 delegates from across the world and the areas of focus include the formation of a new think tank, "Our World".

The international conference will see the participation of senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, global policymakers, and prominent figures from progressive movements, he said.