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Mallikarjun Kharge congress president with INDIA Block leadership briefs media after meeting on new delimitation bill at his residence in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Delimitation bill LIVE: Parliament is set for a special sitting from November 30 to December 3, with the government preparing to introduce two key legislations linked to delimitation and women's reservation. The Lok Sabha will meet on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on Wednesday, December 2. The government will introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to table both bills. The Union Cabinet approved the proposals on Friday. They seek to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The revised distribution of seats among states will remain protected until 2051. The bills also seek to facilitate 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures following delimitation. They propose increasing the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and provide for the formation of delimitation commissions. The Constitution Amendment Bill will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the state legislatures. Delimitation bill: Key developments DMK backs Centre's delimitation bills - The DMK on Saturday announced support for the delimitation bills after a meeting of its MPs chaired by party chief MK Stalin in Chennai. Senior leader A Raja said safeguards protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation had been included. The state's Lok Sabha seats are expected to rise from 39 to 51, with its national share increasing from 7.18% to 7.21%. The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha members and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

India bloc leaders meet at Kharge's residence - India bloc floor leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday to discuss a joint response. Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders attended. The bloc decided to oppose the bills and reiterated its demand to implement the 33% women's quota in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.

BRS backs delimitation proposal - The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced support for the revised proposal. Working president KT Rama Rao said safeguards protecting southern states' representation addressed the party's concerns. Telangana's Lok Sabha seats are expected to rise from 17 to 26, while the South's 24% share will remain protected until 2051.

Shiv Sena to support both bills - The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena parliamentary party unanimously decided to support both bills. Shinde asked all 15 party MPs to attend the special sitting and back the legislation.

NCP (SP) signals support - The NCP (SP) has indicated support for the revised proposal, provided it ensures a uniform 50% increase in seats across states. The party had opposed the earlier bill introduced in April.

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The Union Cabinet approved the proposals on Friday. They seek to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The revised distribution of seats among states will remain protected until 2051. The bills also seek to facilitate 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures following delimitation. They propose increasing the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and provide for the formation of delimitation commissions. The Constitution Amendment Bill will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the state legislatures. Delimitation bill: Key developments DMK backs Centre's delimitation bills - The DMK on Saturday announced support for the delimitation bills after a meeting of its MPs chaired by party chief MK Stalin in Chennai. Senior leader A Raja said safeguards protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation had been included. The state's Lok Sabha seats are expected to rise from 39 to 51, with its national share increasing from 7.18% to 7.21%. The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha members and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

India bloc leaders meet at Kharge's residence - India bloc floor leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday to discuss a joint response. Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders attended. The bloc decided to oppose the bills and reiterated its demand to implement the 33% women's quota in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.

BRS backs delimitation proposal - The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced support for the revised proposal. Working president KT Rama Rao said safeguards protecting southern states' representation addressed the party's concerns. Telangana's Lok Sabha seats are expected to rise from 17 to 26, while the South's 24% share will remain protected until 2051.

Shiv Sena to support both bills - The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena parliamentary party unanimously decided to support both bills. Shinde asked all 15 party MPs to attend the special sitting and back the legislation.

NCP (SP) signals support - The NCP (SP) has indicated support for the revised proposal, provided it ensures a uniform 50% increase in seats across states. The party had opposed the earlier bill introduced in April.