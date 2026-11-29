Delimitation bill LIVE: Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana CMs to meet in Delhi today as NDA nears ‘magic number’
Delimitation bill LIVE: The Union Cabinet approved the proposals on Friday. They seek to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850.
- 56 Sec agoMVA cracks widen as Sharad Pawar's NCP likely to back delimitation
- 15 Mins agoWhere parties stand on the delimitation bills
- 35 Mins agoOpposition parties signal support for NDA's delimitation push
- 49 Mins agoCentre to introduce delimitation Bill
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoKarnataka's Shivakumar to meet Kerala, Telangana CMs over delimitation bills
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoMamata Banerjee to attend INDIA bloc meeting despite initial reluctance
Delimitation bill LIVE: Parliament is set for a special sitting from November 30 to December 3, with the government preparing to introduce two key legislations linked to delimitation and women's reservation. The Lok Sabha will meet on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on Wednesday, December 2. The government will introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to table both bills....Read More
The Union Cabinet approved the proposals on Friday. They seek to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The revised distribution of seats among states will remain protected until 2051.
The bills also seek to facilitate 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures following delimitation. They propose increasing the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and provide for the formation of delimitation commissions.
The Constitution Amendment Bill will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the state legislatures.
Delimitation bill: Key developments
- DMK backs Centre's delimitation bills - The DMK on Saturday announced support for the delimitation bills after a meeting of its MPs chaired by party chief MK Stalin in Chennai. Senior leader A Raja said safeguards protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation had been included. The state's Lok Sabha seats are expected to rise from 39 to 51, with its national share increasing from 7.18% to 7.21%. The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha members and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
- India bloc leaders meet at Kharge's residence - India bloc floor leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday to discuss a joint response. Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders attended. The bloc decided to oppose the bills and reiterated its demand to implement the 33% women's quota in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.
- BRS backs delimitation proposal - The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced support for the revised proposal. Working president KT Rama Rao said safeguards protecting southern states' representation addressed the party's concerns. Telangana's Lok Sabha seats are expected to rise from 17 to 26, while the South's 24% share will remain protected until 2051.
- Shiv Sena to support both bills - The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena parliamentary party unanimously decided to support both bills. Shinde asked all 15 party MPs to attend the special sitting and back the legislation.
- NCP (SP) signals support - The NCP (SP) has indicated support for the revised proposal, provided it ensures a uniform 50% increase in seats across states. The party had opposed the earlier bill introduced in April.
Delimitation bill LIVE: MVA cracks widen as Sharad Pawar's NCP likely to back delimitation
Delimitation bill LIVE: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is facing fresh uncertainty after the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) indicated support for the Centre's revised delimitation proposal. The development has brought the alliance's internal differences into the open, with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders accusing Pawar's party of abandoning its ideological commitments.
The controversy comes just days before the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30. The NCP-SP's position has put it at odds with its MVA partners, who have decided to oppose the legislation. The party has maintained that its final decision will depend on the provisions of the Bill.
Delimitation bill LIVE: Where parties stand on the delimitation bills
Delimitation bill LIVE:
Parties likely to support the bill
- DMK
- NCP (SP)
- Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)
- YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)
- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)
- Janata Dal (United) – JD(U)
- Telugu Desam Party (TDP)
- BJP and NDA allies
Parties on the fence
- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
- Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction)
Parties that have opposed the bills
- Congress
- Samajwadi Party (SP)
- Trinamool Congress (TMC)
- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
- Communist Party of India (CPI)
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M)
- National Conference (NC)
- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
- Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
Delimitation bill LIVE: Opposition parties signal support for NDA's delimitation push
Delimitation bill LIVE: The NDA received a boost as several opposition parties appeared to signal support for the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) pledged support, while the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) signalled their willingness to engage with the proposal.
Delimitation bill LIVE: Centre to introduce delimitation Bill
Delimitation bill LIVE: The Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, November 30. The proposed legislation seeks to roll out 33% reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation of each state and Union territory in the Lok Sabha and the strength of state legislative assemblies by 50%.
The Bill proposes raising the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, including up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also seeks to increase the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and freeze the revised seat allocations and boundaries until 2051.
Parliament has been convened for a special sitting from November 30 to December 3, with the Lok Sabha meeting on Monday and the Rajya Sabha reconvening on December 2.
Delimitation bill LIVE: Karnataka's Shivakumar to meet Kerala, Telangana CMs over delimitation bills
Delimitation bill LIVE: Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar said he would meet his Kerala and Telangana counterparts in Delhi on November 29 to discuss the Centre's proposed women's reservation legislation and its plan to increase Lok Sabha and Assembly seats by 50%.
The meeting will focus on the implications of the proposed seat expansion for southern states, particularly its impact on their parliamentary representation and political strength, news agency PTI reported.
Delimitation bill LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to attend INDIA bloc meeting despite initial reluctance
Delimitation bill LIVE: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she had initially decided against attending the INDIA alliance meeting but changed her mind after repeated requests from senior leaders, who also arranged a special flight for her.
“Given the current situation, I would prefer not to go anywhere, but I am being repeatedly urged to attend. Senior leaders have asked me to be there,” she said, referring to what she described as atrocities in her constituency.
Banerjee said she would take appropriate action after returning and urged people to ensure that Bengal remained true to its identity.