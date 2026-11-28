Issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, the agenda maps out a fast-tracked legislative sequence on the very first day of the sitting.

Devasish Sharma (Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency, Assam) is scheduled to take the oath or make an affirmation, sign the Roll of Members, and take his seat in the House. (File Photo/Sansad TV)

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday released the official List of Business for Monday, November 30, 2026 (Agrahayana 9, 1948 Saka), setting up a packed opening day at 11:00 AM that combines routine House formalities and committee reports with the withdrawal of earlier draft legislation, the introduction of three fresh bills, a procedural rule-suspension motion, and motions for the consideration and passage of the revised delimitation and women’s reservation package.

When would women's reservation take effect under the new delimitation bills?

When would women's reservation take effect under the new delimitation bills?

Which fresh bills were scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on November 30, 2026?

Which fresh bills were scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on November 30, 2026?

Devasish Sharma (Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency, Assam) is scheduled to take the oath or make an affirmation, sign the Roll of Members, and take his seat in the House.

The House will pay tribute to six former Lok Sabha members who have passed away. Sajjan Kumar (7th, 10th, and 14th Lok Sabha), Dr Mamtaz Sanghamita (16th Lok Sabha), P Ramamoorthy (4th Lok Sabha), Virjibhai Thummar (14th Lok Sabha), Aithabathula Jogeswara Venkata Butchi Maheshwara Rao (8th Lok Sabha), and Prakash Mani Tripathi (11th and 13th Lok Sabha).

Ministers scheduled to lay papers include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Education), Nityanand Rai (Home Affairs), Shobha Karandlaje (Labour and Employment), Ajay Tamta (Road Transport and Highways), Sukanta Majumdar (Education), and Tokhan Sahu (Housing and Urban Affairs).

Rodmal Nagar and Bapi Haldar are listed to present the 12th Report (action taken on the 10th Report regarding 2026–27 Demands for Grants of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) and the 13th Report (action taken on the 11th Report regarding 2026–27 Demands for Grants of the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is listed to move for leave to withdraw and then withdraw The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Bill had proposed amending three key laws: the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

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Alongside him, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is listed to move for leave to withdraw and then withdraw The Delimitation Bill, 2026. That Bill was first introduced on April 16, 2026, with its statement of reasons circulated to members on November 27.

Together, the two withdrawals will clear the way for the government to bring in its fresh drafts. Once the old Bills are withdrawn, the real business begins.

The agenda lists three fresh introductions, each conditional on the withdrawals going through. First, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026. Next, if the earlier UT laws Bill is withdrawn, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026.

And finally, if the April Delimitation Bill is withdrawn, Meghwal will introduce The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 — described in the agenda as a Bill to give effect to reservation of seats for women in the House of the People and Legislative Assemblies of States and UTs, and to provide for readjustment of seat allocations and division into territorial constituencies.

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The government is not stopping at introduction. It wants the Bills debated and passed in the same sitting. To make that possible, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is listed to move a motion under the proviso to Rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

The motion seeks to suspend the application of that proviso for the consideration and passing of The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, insofar as the latter is dependent upon The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Contingent on introduction, the agenda then lists motions, which may be taken up together, for taking into consideration and passing all three Bills: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 by Meghwal, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 by Amit Shah, and The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 by Meghwal.