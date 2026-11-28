The Public Works Department (PWD) has pulled up its 13 nodal officers appointed to coordinate air pollution mitigation measures across Delhi, directing them to attend review meetings regularly and submit action-taken reports within the next two days. Air pollution remains a major concern for Delhi, particularly during the winter months. (HT Photo/ Sunil Ghosh) more

The directive comes amid concerns over the continued absence of senior engineers from weekly meetings convened to review pollution hotspots and monitor the implementation of measures to curb air pollution.

The department also noted that their continued absenteeism had drawn "serious dissatisfaction" at the higher administrative level.

"It has been intimated that during review of the matter at higher level, serious dissatisfaction has been expressed over the continued absenteeism of the concerned officers," the order stated.

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The department reiterated that the nodal officers had been specifically assigned the responsibility of monitoring identified pollution hotspots.

Their participation in review meetings and timely compliance with decisions taken during these meetings were essential for the effective implementation of prescribed measures, the order added.

In October this year, the PWD appointed 13 nodal officers, one for each revenue district, to coordinate with various government departments and oversee efforts to control air pollution.

The department instructed all superintending engineers to attend the meetings personally and without fail.

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"Any further instance of absence will be viewed seriously," it added.

Air pollution remains a major concern for Delhi, particularly during the winter months, when deteriorating weather conditions often contribute to rising pollution levels.

Government departments undertake several measures during this period to prevent further deterioration in air quality.