Nearly 30kg of ghee, 50 metres of cotton cloth, 5kg of camphor and earthen pots decked with flowers were taken to the hilltop earlier in the day. Two retired judges, along with two temple priests, lit the ceremonial lamp.

As the clock struck 5pm, the time fixed by the sthanika bhattars (hereditary priests), the lamp atop the Deepathoon was lit amid chants of slogans by ardent Murugan devotees and members of Hindu outfits. The event was attended by the two retired judges, district collector Nishant Krishna, Madurai city police commissioner S Rajendran, Central Reserve Police Force IG Thummala Vikram, among others.

Nearly 30kg of ghee, 50 metres of cotton cloth, 5kg of camphor and earthen pots decked with flowers were taken to the hilltop earlier in the day (ANI Video Grab)

The ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Tirupparankundram hill, was lit in the presence of retired judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed by the Supreme Court, in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Saturday.

What security and access arrangements were made for the Deepathoon lamp ceremony?

What security and access arrangements were made for the Deepathoon lamp ceremony?

Who lit the ceremonial lamp at Tirupparankundram Hill, and when?

Who lit the ceremonial lamp at Tirupparankundram Hill, and when?

Why was the Karthigai Deepam lit at Deepathoon on November 28?

Why was the Karthigai Deepam lit at Deepathoon on November 28?

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Devotees chanted slogans of “Vetrivel Veeravel, Veeravel Vettri Vel” (Victorious Spear! Courageous Spear!), and burst firecrackers. Sweets were also distributed among the public, police personnel and others present.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court held that the Tamil Nadu government and Madurai district administration had prima facie “willfully and flagrantly disobeyed” its November 20 order directing the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a sacred stone pillar on the outskirts of Madurai, describing the collector’s preliminary status report as one that was “shedding crocodile tears.”

The court directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, four days after the Karthigai Deepam festival was celebrated on November 24. It permitted “all devotees” to light the lamp at the designated spot, at least 50 metres away from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take necessary steps to protect the dargah.

In an official release issued by the temple receivers (the judges) of Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy Temple, Tirupparankundram, only temple staff, security forces and a group of 50 devotees with due authorisation were permitted to climb the hill between 2.30pm and 3pm.

Extensive security arrangements were made, with the Supreme Court directing CRPF personnel to take over security of Tirupparankundram hill.

The security arrangements were made keeping public safety, the sanctity of the hill area and the maintenance of law and order in mind.

The temple receivers appealed to all devotees and members of the public to respect the Supreme Court order, follow the instructions of the administration and security forces, and extend their full cooperation in maintaining law and order.

Nearly six companies of CRPF personnel arrived in Tirupparankundram early on Saturday as part of the Supreme Court directive and took over security of the area. They were welcomed with showers of flower petals.