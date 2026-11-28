"The Janata Dal fully supports this proposal," Jha said, describing it as an "important initiative" towards expanding Indian democracy.

In a post on X, JD working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the proposal provides for a 50-per cent increase in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, besides paving the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in these legislatures.

Patna, Bihar, India -Oct.09, 2026: JDU national working president Sanjay Jha delivering his lecture during 'Nitish Samwad' programme at Janata Dal United office in Patna, Bihar, India, Friday,Oct,09 2026.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Janata Dal on Saturday extended its full support to the Constitution amendment bills related to delimitation and women's reservation, describing those as an important initiative towards expanding Indian democracy.

What changes do the delimitation and women’s reservation bills propose?

What changes do the delimitation and women’s reservation bills propose?

"The most important aspect of this proposal is that it provides for a 50 per cent increase in the existing number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies," he said.

Jha said the proposal will expand the scope of people's representation and ensure women's participation in the decision-making process.

He appealed to all political parties to "rise above partisan differences" and support the bills, urging them to play a positive role in ensuring their passage in Parliament with broad consensus.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

Also Read | ‘No injustice to Telangana, no reduction in South’s representation’: BRS backs delimitation with conditions

The Constitution Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories.

It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

The objective of the Bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes , in the House of the People and the legislative assemblies of the states and Union territories through a delimitation exercise, its Statement of Objects and Reasons says.

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