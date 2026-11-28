BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday clarified the party's stance on delimitation, emphasising that there should be no reduction in "South India's parliamentary representation." BRS supports delimitation with condition: No reduction in South’s share (File Photo/Sansad TV) more

This comes after a copy of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the special sitting, was accessed by HT on Friday.

Track live updates on the delimitation bill here.

Speaking about delimitation, in a post on X, KTR said, "No injustice to Telangana will be tolerated." He said BRS has consistently advocated for protecting South India's existing 24 per cent share in the Parliament.

"Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," KTR further said.

The party has three members in Rajya Sabha but none in Lok Sabha.

The leader also noted that the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses this concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26.