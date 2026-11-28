The bloc has also called for women's reservation to be implemented based on the House's existing strength. (AICC)

The INDIA bloc on Saturday laid down three conditions on the proposed delimitation exercise, demanding that the Lok Sabha's existing strength and the current allocation of seats among states remain unchanged for the next 25 years.

INDIA bloc floor leaders met at Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed a joint strategy in view of the Centre's move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation.

The bloc put forward three demands: maintaining the Lok Sabha's current strength, providing women's reservation based on the existing strength of the House, and retaining the current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha for the next 25 years.

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"The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained. Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the party posted on X sahring a picture from the meeting.