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Unchanged Lok Sabha strength, women’s quota within existing seats among INDIA bloc demands on delimitation
The bloc leaders met to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise, with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attending the meeting.
The INDIA bloc on Saturday laid down three conditions on the proposed delimitation exercise, demanding that the Lok Sabha's existing strength and the current allocation of seats among states remain unchanged for the next 25 years.
INDIA bloc floor leaders met at Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed a joint strategy in view of the Centre's move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation.
The bloc put forward three demands: maintaining the Lok Sabha's current strength, providing women's reservation based on the existing strength of the House, and retaining the current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha for the next 25 years.
Also Read: 50% more seats, bigger state assemblies: Five changes in the new delimitation bills
"The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained. Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the party posted on X sahring a picture from the meeting.
Deep Dive
Besides Congress president Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, RJD's Abhay Kumar Singh and Manoj Jha, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the meeting.
Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, among others, also attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, the NDA has received a boost in its numbers after the DMK and the NCP-SP indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. Their combined strength of 30 MPs could take the ruling alliance's estimated tally from around 320 to 350 in the Lok Sabha.
The government would, however, require 360 votes if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting to meet the two-thirds threshold. The actual requirement will depend on the number of members present and voting, while the separate requirement of a majority of the House's total membership will also apply.