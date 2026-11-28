Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Parliament, adding that parties opposing this move would not succeed. PM Modi said his government remains committed to the 33% women's reservation in Parliament. (PTI) more

His remarks came as the Union Cabinet on Friday approved two bills proposing a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and Union Territories and the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament following delimitation.

In a post on X, PM Modi vowed to remove all hurdles to women's reservation in Parliament and state legislatures.