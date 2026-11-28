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‘Will remove every hurdle to women’s reservation’: PM Modi on women’s quota bill
‘Will remove every hurdle to women’s reservation’: PM Modi on women’s quota bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Parliament, adding that parties opposing this move would not succeed.
His remarks came as the Union Cabinet on Friday approved two bills proposing a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and Union Territories and the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament following delimitation.
In a post on X, PM Modi vowed to remove all hurdles to women's reservation in Parliament and state legislatures.
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He posted an older video of him saying, "The fight to ensure women's participation has been going on for decades. I, too, have been among those striving for this. Women have consistently raised this issue with me, and many sisters have shared their concerns."
The Prime Minister asserted that the BJP government had the backing of all women in the country and assured that the Centre will remove all obstacles standing in the way of women's reservation.
"Humara hausla bhi buland hai, humari himmat bhi atoot hai aur humara iraada bhi adig hai. (Our morale is high, our courage is unbreakable and our resolve is firm)," he said.