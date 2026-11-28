Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee, will attend a 'Constitution Protection March' in Bhopal on December 12. The Congress delegation was told that venue clearance would require coordination with the traffic department and the Seventh Battalion, with a decision expected over the weekend. (PTI) more

The march is expected to draw between one lakh and 1.5 lakh people, according to the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), which has sought the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal as the venue for the rally, MP Congress media coordinator Abhinav Barolia told PTI.

The Congress had earlier announced plans to launch a nationwide campaign in December against what it calls "vote theft" and to protect the Constitution, with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expected to lead the movement.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari had said that safeguarding democracy and every citizen's right to vote remained the party's top priority.

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Barolia said opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to attend the mega event.

He said the march will begin from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, where Rahul Gandhi will pay a floral tribute to the architect of the Constitution.

The march will pass in front of the district court, the old jail, and the control room before reaching Lal Parade Ground, where a rally will be organised.

Congress media department chairman Mukesh Nayak said the party was awaiting the administration's decision on the venue.

He expressed apprehension that obstacles could be created for the Bhopal event, as allegedly happened in Indore in connection with Rahul Gandhi's function. He said repeated uncertainty over the venue would affect preparations.

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Nayak said the Congress needed the ground at least seven days before the rally to make arrangements for domes, sound systems, barricades and other infrastructure.

The Congress has urged the administration to make the venue available in advance so that preparations can be completed in time.

A Congress delegation, including Nayak and other office-bearers, met Additional Commissioner of Police Monika Shukla on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking permission for the venue.

Nayak said Shukla informed the delegation that the permission process involved coordination with the traffic department and the Seventh Battalion.

He said the application would be forwarded to the battalion through police headquarters as per procedure, and the delegation would be informed about the decision on Saturday or Sunday.