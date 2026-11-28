Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
Odisha orders probe into BJD’s 5T school programme after CAG flags financial irregularities
Odisha minister Nityananda Gond said the probe will examine funds received, expenditure incurred and unutilised money under the previous BJD government’s 5T scheme.
Odisha school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond on Friday ordered a probe into the expenditure incurred under the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government’s 5T school transformation programme, following a CAG report flagging financial irregularities, suspected misappropriation of funds and inflated procurement costs.
The probe will examine the funds received from various sources, the amounts spent and the money remaining unutilised, Gond told the Assembly during Question Hour, responding to a demand for an inquiry by BJP MLA Irashis Acharya.
The BJD government launched the 5T High School Transformation Programme in 2021 to improve infrastructure and teaching facilities in government high schools. Under the initiative, schools were upgraded with smart classrooms, interactive boards, e-libraries, modern science laboratories, playgrounds, drinking water facilities and improved toilets. The programme aimed to bridge the infrastructure gap between rural and urban schools and integrate technology into classroom learning.
In September this year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India flagged several financial irregularities and deficiencies in the implementation of the programme, including suspected misappropriation of funds, fraudulent payments and procurement of materials in violation of prescribed guidelines.
The CAG audited the programme’s records in six districts and detected several irregularities, including expenditure of ₹57.95 lakh on a private educational institution that was not eligible for assistance and suspected misappropriation of funds in several government high schools. The audit also detected a fraudulent payment by a block development officer (BDO), who allegedly claimed funds for repairs to desks that were never carried out.
In Ganjam district, 145 smartphone-based augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) kits remained unused, with schools citing inadequate training as the reason. Despite standardised rates for desks, interactive smart panels and batteries, schools and executing agencies procured them at inflated prices, the audit found. In several districts, expenditure was incurred without proper estimates, technical sanctions or check measurements.
Raising the issue in the Assembly, BJP MLA Acharya questioned the transparency of expenditure under the 5T initiative and asked which department had overseen the spending of thousands of crores of rupees, as there was no separate department called 5T.
Citing the CAG report, he also questioned why the infrastructure of 13,784 schools remained undeveloped despite the transformation programme. He said the report showed that against a budgetary provision of ₹93,483.18 crore during 2018-23, expenditure stood at ₹81,534.05 crore, and sought an explanation for the unspent amount.
Replying to the MLA, Gond said funding for the school transformation programme came from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
He said ₹387.90 crore had been spent on the programme, while utilisation certificates (UCs) amounting to ₹1,706.31 crore had been submitted. However, the department was yet to compile complete details of the actual amount for which UCs had been furnished.
“The inquiry will establish how much money came from each funding source, how much was spent and how much remains unutilised. The reasons for non-utilisation will also be examined. If any irregularities or negligence are found in the expenditure, necessary action will be taken,” Gond said.
Gond further said the previous BJD government had made an allocation of ₹387.90 crore for the 5T school transformation programme. Although several schools were upgraded, the requisite funds for the work had not been released, and the BJP government released the pending amount after coming to power.