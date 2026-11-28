“A company of CRPF personnel arrived here today. I cannot say anything more than this,” the commander told reporters, declining to answer further questions.

A company of CRPF personnel, normally comprising 100 to 135 personnel, arrived at the hill in the early hours of Saturday to maintain security, a senior commander said.

The sthanika bhattars (hereditary priests), as directed by the Supreme Court, will decide the time at which the lamp is to be lit. (HT photo by Vijay Karthiks)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel arrived at Tirupparankundram hill near Madurai in Tamil Nadu early on Saturday ahead of the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon (stone pillar), following a Supreme Court directive to provide security for the event.

Why was the CRPF deployed at Thiruparankundram for the Deepathoon lamp lighting?

Why was the CRPF deployed at Thiruparankundram for the Deepathoon lamp lighting?

Meanwhile, workers were seen carrying wooden logs to erect a temporary structure around the Deepathoon as preparations for lighting the lamp atop the hill continued. The sthanika bhattars (hereditary priests), as directed by the Supreme Court, will decide the time at which the lamp is to be lit.

Preparations underway for Deepathoon lamp lighting On November 24, coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu, the ceremonial lamp at the Deepam Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple was lit at 6pm by the temple board’s trustees. It was not immediately clear whether the lamp at the Deepathoon would also be lit at 6pm on Saturday.

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On Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon and ordered the deployment of CRPF personnel to maintain security instead of the local police.

SC appoints former judges as temple receivers The court also suspended the existing members of the Board of Trustees that administers the Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram and appointed former judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthipan as receivers to manage the temple. The temple also administers the Uchi Pillayar Temple, and its Board of Trustees functions under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

The Supreme Court directed that the flame used to light the Deepathoon be taken from the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple, where the lamp was lit by the Tamil Nadu government on November 24 in accordance with the

Deepathoon lamp lighting dispute The dispute over the Deepathoon intensified in 2025 after members of Hindu outfits demanded that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the stone pillar, located about 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. For decades, the lamp had been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple on the lower slopes of the hill.

On Saturday, around 200 members of Muslim groups climbed the hill, also known as Sikandar Hill, to offer prayers at the dargah amid tight security. The hill is also referred to as Sikandar Hill because it houses the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

The row escalated after the temple board failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s November 20 order permitting the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the stone pillar.

In a status report submitted on Wednesday, Madurai collector Nishant Krishna apologised to the Supreme Court for not lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon but placed responsibility for the decision on the temple board.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s survey and archaeology departments have identified the disputed stone pillar as a Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) marker, reiterating the state’s argument before the Supreme Court against lighting the Karthigai Deepam there.

The report, titled Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) Stations in Tamil Nadu, prepared by the Department of Survey and Settlement and the Department of Archaeology, examines the historical and geographical significance of survey markers. It identifies the pillar at Sikandarmalai, another name for Tirupparankundram hill, as a British-era GTS station.