The proposed 132nd Constitution amendment bill paves the way for a 50% increase in the strength of all state and Union territory assemblies, while capping the maximum number of seats at 650. Uttar Pradesh's Assembly could have 605 MLAs after 2029. The legislation also amends Article 170 to cap the maximum number of assembly seats at 650. (Sansad TV/Representational) more

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, circulated among parliamentarians on Friday, lays down the details of the country's proposed electoral map, which could undergo a major expansion in three years.

While the legislation amends Article 334 to increase the strength of all legislative bodies by 50%, it also amends Article 170 to cap the maximum number of seats in state assemblies at 650.

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This means that while all other states will see a 50% increase in their Assembly strength, Uttar Pradesh, which currently has 403 seats, will have 605 MLAs after 2029, making it the only state with more than 600 legislators.

The state will also have 120 Lok Sabha MPs after the delimitation exercise.

State numbers to balloon The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will expand to 441 seats, while Maharashtra's 288-member Assembly will increase to 432 seats.

The Bill states: "In Article 170 of the Constitution,–– (a) in clause (1), for the words “five hundred”, the words “six hundred and fifty” shall be substituted.”

Article 170 currently caps the strength of state assemblies at 500 seats, with Uttar Pradesh having the highest number of seats at 403.