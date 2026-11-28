“Every political party must clearly and unambiguously state its position. Do not repeat past mistakes. Women no longer have to wait...The 50% enhancement in seats and 33% reservation for women is a win-win situation for everybody. Everybody will be satisfied,” he said, appealing to all political parties to reach a consensus.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Naidu defended the Centre’s proposed formula of increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states, arguing that the proposal would protect southern states from losing their shares of parliamentary representation while enabling the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Naidu said the proposed expansion would reduce the number of people represented by each MP from around 2.7-2.8 million to approximately 1.8 million. (PTI file)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Opposition to support the Centre’s proposed delimitation legislation, warning them against being on the “wrong side of history” by blocking women’s reservation, even as Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Kumaraswamy said both the delimitation and women’s reservation bills are in the interests of the country and its states.

When would women’s reservation take effect under the proposed delimitation plan?

When would women’s reservation take effect under the proposed delimitation plan?

Also read: Cabinet clears 50% Lok Sabha seat hike, freezes share till 2051

Kumaraswamy says southern states will see a rise in Lok Sabha seats Echoing Naidu’s position, Kumaraswamy said all southern states — Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Keralam — would all see a 50% increase in their Lok Sabha constituencies once the proposed legislation was passed and implemented, adding that there was no basis for the apprehension that their representation would suffer.

“As part of the NDA [National Democratic Alliance], we have taken this decision keeping in mind the interests of Karnataka and Kannadigas. The delimitation bill will help the state in a big way. The representation of Kannadigas in the Lok Sabha will increase considerably,” he said at the same press conference.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the revised constitutional amendment proposal ahead of a special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30.

Also read: First time in 1952, a 1976 freeze: Tracing the journey of delimitation in India

Naidu argues seat expansion will prevent reduction in men’s representation Naidu defended linking women’s reservation with delimitation, arguing that increasing the number of seats would prevent the existing representation of men and southern states from being reduced.

“If you keep the existing 543 seats and provide one-third reservation for women, men will have a problem. What is the best way? A 50% enhancement and 33% reservation for women,” he said.

Naidu also appealed directly to women to put pressure on political parties to support the legislation, saying they should demand their rights and participate in nation-building.

“If anybody violates it, you have to use your power to raise your rights,” he said. “Do not be on the wrong side of history.”

Also read: Delimitation Bill proposes formation of commission, SC judge, CEC nominee among members

Kumaraswamy says women’s quota has been pending for three decades Kumaraswamy said the proposal to reserve 33% of seats for women in legislatures had remained pending for three decades. He expressed confidence that the bill would be passed by a voice vote in the coming session of Parliament and implemented.

He accused the Congress of creating confusion over delimitation and said the party had not taken a clear position on women’s reservation. He urged the Congress and its allies to support both Bills. “Otherwise, the people of the country will not forgive them,” he said.

He said the proposed 50% increase would also bring down the number of people represented by each MP.

Citing his calculations, Naidu said the current ratio of around 2.7-2.8 million people per parliamentarian would fall to about 1.8 milliom after the expansion.

He said the proposed 50% increase would also bring down the number of people represented by each MP. Citing his calculations, Naidu said the current ratio of around 2.7-2.8 million people per parliamentarian would fall to about 1.8 million after the expansion.