The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to bring forward the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by linking it to a delimitation exercise that will increase the number of seats allocated to every state and Union territory by 50%. A view of the Parliament building. (HT Archives)

The bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, November 27, provides for a uniform increase in seats over and above the existing strength, while protecting each state's current share of representation until 2051. It will be introduced in Parliament during the special sitting beginning November 30.

The proposed legislation replaces the earlier Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, after Opposition parties raised concerns about the possible impact of delimitation on the representation of states, particularly those in southern India.