The government has asked for the Lok Sabha to reconvene on Monday, and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The government has asked for the Lok Sabha to reconvene on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)

Seven months after suffering its first defeat on a constitutional amendment, the government is returning to Parliament with its plan to redraw India’s political map. The Union Cabinet is likely to meet on Friday to approve changes to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill. The changes aim to allay southern states’ fears about their share of seats.

The bills aim to bring in 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 Lok Sabha election. To do this, a fresh delimitation will be carried out to expand the Lok Sabha. The amendment seeks to raise the Lok Sabha’s strength from 550 to 850, with up to 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories. The Rajya Sabha’s ceiling of 250 stays. The Delimitation Bill would base the exercise on the latest census. In practice, this means using the 2011 census. The Delimitation Commission would be headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner or their nominee and the state election commissioner of the state concerned as members.

Why the South objects, and the flat 50% fix

Southern states have been the strongest objectors. Their populations grew more slowly, so if seats are based purely on population, their weight in Parliament shrinks. The fix under discussion is a “flat 50%” formula, under which every state’s seats would rise by half, and the present proportions would stay the same. In April, this was only a spoken promise from Union home minister Amit Shah, backed by a “guarantee” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was not part of the bill. The government is now considering raising seats by up to 50% in every state while keeping the inter-state proportions based on the 1971 Census, though no final decision has been taken.

Law and Justice Ministry (Legislative Department) officials said the revised draft may also restore the 1971 Census as the basis for dividing seats among states, a reference the April bill removed. Without it, a uniform 50% rise for every state would not be possible, since the bill otherwise ties seats to population. The April version carried no state-wise seat numbers or formula, a gap the Opposition repeatedly flagged. Whether the new draft fixes this will be clear only after the Cabinet meets.

On April 17, the amendment bill got 298 votes in favour and 230 against. It needed 352, two-thirds of the 528 members present and voting, and fell 54 short. It was the first Modi government bill to be defeated, and the government withdrew the two bills.

What has changed since

The picture in the Lok Sabha has shifted since April. In June, 20 of Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s 28 Lok Sabha members broke away and merged with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India, which supports the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In July, Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, an NDA partner.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which walked out of the NDA in 2020 over the farm laws, has announced its support for the Delimitation Bill and the women’s reservation law. The NDA now has about 320 members in the Lok Sabha. The House has three vacant seats, which leaves it with 540 members. If every member votes, the bill needs 360 for passage.

The numbers game

On its own, the NDA is about 40 votes short. The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, or NCP (SP), with eight members, could take it to about 328. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said her party is open to backing the bill if every state gets a flat 50% increase with no state-wise tweaks, but she wants to see the full bill first.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has 22 members, left the Opposition bloc in May after the Congress tied up with ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to decide only after it has seen the draft and received written assurances on its demands. Even with the DMK, the NDA would reach only about 350, still about 10 short.

The remaining votes would have to come from the 15 other members outside both alliances. Besides the DMK, this group includes the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party or YSRCP (four), Aam Aadmi Party or AAP (three), Amritpal Singh’s Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) with two, and one each from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM, Chandrashekhar Azad’s party, the United People’s Party Liberal, the Zoram People’s Movement, Engineer Rashid’s party, and an independent.

The YSRCP has often sided with the government on key bills. AAP and the AIMIM are unlikely to support. Even if the YSRCP and a few smaller members joined in, the NDA would reach only about 355-357.

That is where attendance becomes crucial. The two-thirds rule counts only those present. If just five or six opposition members are absent, a tally of about 357 would be enough. If 30 walk out, only 510 vote, and the target drops to 340, which the NDA, NCP(SP) and DMK together would cross comfortably. A constitutional amendment must also be backed by a majority of the House’s total membership, 272 votes, but the government clears that easily.

The 20 lawmakers

This is why the fate of the 20 members matters so much. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, has asked the Speaker to disqualify them under the anti-defection law. The rebels say their move was a valid merger, which the law protects. All 20 sent individual replies to the Speaker on November 24, defending their exit and contesting the petitions. They had sought five extensions since late August to prepare their responses.

The Supreme Court is hearing Banerjee’s plea for a decision within a fixed time. In September, it asked the Speaker to decide “expeditiously” but did not set a deadline.

Under the Tenth Schedule, it is the Speaker, not the Election Commission of India (ECI), who decides such cases, and a member keeps their seat and their vote until a ruling is given. So unless the Speaker decides before Monday, all 20 can vote on the bill. The ECI’s role is a separate one. The rebels have said they will pursue their claim to TMC’s original name and symbol before the TMC.

If the Speaker did disqualify the 20 before the vote, the NDA would drop to about 300. The House would shrink to 520 members, and the target would ease only slightly, to about 347. That would make the government’s task far harder.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has challenged the merger of its six members with Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court, but the court declined to grant interim relief while it considers the matter.

The Upper House

In April, seven of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha members merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The chairman accepted the merger, taking the BJP’s strength in the House to 113. The NDA has 141 members in the 245-member House, against the 163 needed, leaving it about 20 short. It would need help from opposition parties or walkouts.

If the bill clears both Houses, one more step may follow. Under Article 368, a constitutional amendment that changes the states’ representation in Parliament must also be ratified by at least half of the state legislatures.

What the Opposition wants

The Congress says it backs women’s reservation but doubts the government’s motives. It has demanded keeping the Lok Sabha at 543 seats, maintaining each state’s current number of seats, reserving 182 seats for women, and freezing the arrangement for 25 years. People aware of the matter said the opposition would support the bills if these were accepted, which would mean giving up the expansion plan. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has called the amendment an attempt to seize power through delimitation and the redrawing of boundaries.

The government says it is confident. Shah on Thursday said that the government has the numbers.

If the bills fail to pass, there may not be enough time to hold the 2029 Lok Sabha election as per the new boundaries. That would push back both the expansion and the women’s quota.