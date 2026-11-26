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Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 reaches its climax on Thursday, November 26, with the final round of Elite group matches set to determine the teams advancing to the Super League. With qualification spots still up for grabs, several heavyweight domestic sides, including Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, Bengal and Tamil Nadu, will be looking to make their final push. The action will feature several prominent names, including Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar. Priyansh Arya will be in focus after his sensational 181 in the last match against Tamil Nadu.

Suryakumar Yadav in action

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Updates: The final round of fixtures of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 group stage are taking place right now, with teams vying for the top 8 spots of the Super League stage.



Here are the matches currently underway: - Uttarakhand vs Mumbai (8:00 AM) - Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry (8:30 AM) - Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana (9:00 AM) - Karnataka vs Baroda (9:00 AM) Up next: 11:00 AM - Bengal vs Rajasthan - Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha - Delhi vs Railways - Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Afternoon fixtures: 1:30 PM - Chandigarh vs Jharkhand - Hyderabad vs Odisha (12:30 PM) - Maharashtra vs Andhra (12:45 PM) - Punjab vs Bihar Evening fixtures: 4:30 PM - Gujarat vs Goa - Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh - Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu - Tripura vs Assam ...Read More

- Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry (8:30 AM) - Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana (9:00 AM) - Karnataka vs Baroda (9:00 AM) Up next: 11:00 AM - Bengal vs Rajasthan - Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha - Delhi vs Railways - Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Afternoon fixtures: 1:30 PM - Chandigarh vs Jharkhand - Hyderabad vs Odisha (12:30 PM) - Maharashtra vs Andhra (12:45 PM) - Punjab vs Bihar Evening fixtures: 4:30 PM - Gujarat vs Goa - Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh - Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu - Tripura vs Assam