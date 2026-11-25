Punjab Kings have appointed Paras Mhambrey as their fast bowling coach ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL). Paras Mhambrey worked under Rahul Dravid from 2001-2024. (AP) more

The former India pacer was previously with Mumbai Indians. The 54-year-old, who played 91 first-class games for Mumbai between 1992 and 2003 besides five international games for India, comes to the Punjab-based franchise with loads of coaching experience.

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Besides his two stints with Mumbai Indians, he was India's bowling coach under Rahul Dravid from 2021 to 2024. He was part of the coaching staff that oversaw India's runners-up finish in the 2023 World Cup and their triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the US and the West Indies.