BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed the controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj’s omission from the recently concluded Wellington Test between India and New Zealand. The India pacer was dropped despite Shubman Gill opting for a four-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep. Mohammed Siraj's omission from the Wellington Test raised a few eyebrows (PTI) more

With India struggling to pick up the remaining five wickets in the second innings, hurting their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, the team management faced criticism for leaving out the 48-Test veteran from such a crucial game.

The decision to leave Siraj out came as a shock, with legends Sunil Gavaskar and former head coach Ravi Shastri expressing surprise. However, the controversy escalated after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that Siraj had been excluded from India’s Playing XI despite his performances because of his name, raising accusations of religious discrimination in the selection process.

Reacting strongly to the allegation, Shukla said such narratives should not be entertained.

“It’s not as if the Test match ended in a draw simply because Siraj wasn't playing. I don't think Siraj should be dragged into such controversies. There shouldn't be this kind of commentary surrounding him. After all, he is part of the squad - and being selected for the team is the most significant achievement,” Shukla told ANI.

“He was selected for the squad, but the decision regarding which eleven players take the field rests with the coach and the captain. They make that call based on pitch conditions and various other factors. It is not appropriate to stir up political or other controversies simply because someone was not included in the playing eleven. This is not good for Siraj either, and he himself would certainly not appreciate it.”

Team management defends call Even as the Indian batters put up a strong show, posting 720/9 declared - their highest total in SENA nations - the Siraj row continued to simmer in the background. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the call, saying the team management went with the combination it felt best suited for the game. Gill, too, addressed the issue, revealing that he had spoken to Siraj, and admitted that the decision was a tough one.

Earlier, Masood had said: “It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear.”

Shukla, however, couldn’t be clearer in his thoughts.

“Dragging someone into controversies or disputes - this is something that should be left entirely to the coach and the captain to decide regarding the playing eleven. Therefore, I don’t think this should be blown out of proportion,” he added.