Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.
BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla on Mohammed Siraj debate: ‘Shouldn’t be blown out of proportion’
The BCCI vice-president rejects controversy over Mohammed Siraj’s omission from the Wellington Test, saying selection is the coach and captain’s call.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed the controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj’s omission from the recently concluded Wellington Test between India and New Zealand. The India pacer was dropped despite Shubman Gill opting for a four-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep.
With India struggling to pick up the remaining five wickets in the second innings, hurting their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, the team management faced criticism for leaving out the 48-Test veteran from such a crucial game.
The decision to leave Siraj out came as a shock, with legends Sunil Gavaskar and former head coach Ravi Shastri expressing surprise. However, the controversy escalated after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that Siraj had been excluded from India’s Playing XI despite his performances because of his name, raising accusations of religious discrimination in the selection process.
Reacting strongly to the allegation, Shukla said such narratives should not be entertained.
“It’s not as if the Test match ended in a draw simply because Siraj wasn't playing. I don't think Siraj should be dragged into such controversies. There shouldn't be this kind of commentary surrounding him. After all, he is part of the squad - and being selected for the team is the most significant achievement,” Shukla told ANI.
“He was selected for the squad, but the decision regarding which eleven players take the field rests with the coach and the captain. They make that call based on pitch conditions and various other factors. It is not appropriate to stir up political or other controversies simply because someone was not included in the playing eleven. This is not good for Siraj either, and he himself would certainly not appreciate it.”
Team management defends call
Even as the Indian batters put up a strong show, posting 720/9 declared - their highest total in SENA nations - the Siraj row continued to simmer in the background. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the call, saying the team management went with the combination it felt best suited for the game. Gill, too, addressed the issue, revealing that he had spoken to Siraj, and admitted that the decision was a tough one.
Earlier, Masood had said: “It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear.”
Shukla, however, couldn’t be clearer in his thoughts.
“Dragging someone into controversies or disputes - this is something that should be left entirely to the coach and the captain to decide regarding the playing eleven. Therefore, I don’t think this should be blown out of proportion,” he added.