Ojha turned to the player’s father and told him that his son was ready for the big leagues. It was an early indication of what was to come. Four years later, the sheer magnitude of that early promise is becoming difficult to comprehend.

Flat and hard… the sixes were already travelling 75-80 metres. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, barely 11 years old then, was still in the practice phase of his development when childhood coach Manish Ojha decided to test him against a group of senior players at his academy in 2022. The opposition included cricketers who had represented their states at U-19 and U-23 levels so they were quite older. Sooryavanshi responded with a solid 118.

The numbers are pretty unbelievable — fastest century in List A cricket (28 balls), fastest 150 (off 40), and fastest double century (off 52). His 28 sixes are the most in a single innings across professional cricket.

At 15, Sooryavanshi has already made it a habit of taking cricketing reputations apart but his latest demolition job — 204 off just 53 balls for India A against UAE in the Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha — was a record-breaking exhibition that stretched the boundaries of what seems possible.

There is, of course, an argument that the opposition was UAE, a much younger one at that, and thus, such numbers must be viewed in context. However, it would be a mistake to let the opposition become the conversation.

UAE did not manufacture his hand-eye coordination, bat speed, his range or his ability to clear the boundary at will. Nor did it account for the remarkable consistency with which he has executed those skills across age-group cricket, domestic cricket and IPL. In only his second season, Sooryavanshi ended up as the IPL season’s leading run-scorer with a whopping 776 runs across 16 innings.

If, for a moment, discourse around the opponent does find space there is evidence from IPL where he announced himself against some of the world’s most celebrated fast bowlers, sending Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah for sixes off the first ball he faced against them. He cares little about reputations and hierarchy in the game.

In an earlier conversation with HT, his childhood coach insisted that the power behind those shots was not an overnight development. “Sooryavanshi would routinely face 400-500 balls a day, working on the cut, pull, stepping out and hitting over the top.”

“His backswing and hand-eye coordination were developed early, with technique and physical strength evolving together.”

There is also the reductionist argument that it’s probably just mindless hitting — see ball, hit ball. There is definitely a method behind the apparent madness. Sooryavanshi’s own explanation of the 204 in Doha was revealing. Having failed to convert starts in his previous two matches, he had a few plans in place.

“There wasn’t anything specific on my mind,” he told the broadcaster after collecting the Player of the Match award. “It was the same mindset of trying to bat deep. If the game wasn't in my control initially, I would look to take my time. But thankfully I was able to take control early on, and then I played the game on my terms.”

“Hrishi (Kanitkar) sir, for example, keeps telling me the same thing before every match. He has been saying this since Under-19. He tells me that if I just watch the ball properly, the game will be easy for me.”

India A captain Tilak Varma offered a glimpse into how the innings unfolded, having enjoyed it from the dugout. The team reached 100 inside five overs, and they started to savour the spectacle. “Everyone was saying, as they say in India, ‘Maar, maaro, maaro’,” Tilak told the broadcaster. “Everyone was just enjoying and watching. Even when the ball went for four, nobody was really looking at it. Everyone was asking, "Six maara kya? Six maara kya?" That's how it was. It was a very good innings, tremendous to watch, one of the best innings.”

That reaction captures how Indians are approaching and consuming cricket. The new generation of modern batters has already turned the expectation of a measured start, the patience of building an innings and the conventional respect afforded to a bowler’s reputation increasingly on its head. Sooryavanshi, one belonging at the cusp of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, has grown up watching attacking cricket from the outset.

Much like the rest of the world, where the newer generation is moving to effect big change, the time for a new generation to shine is upon cricket too and Sooryavanshi seems to be leading the charge.