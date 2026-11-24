Gold prices in India stood at ₹1,15,570.80 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold and ₹1,26,169 for 24-carat gold on Tuesday, November 24. Rates varied across major cities, with Chennai recording the highest 24-carat gold price, while Mumbai had the highest 22-carat rate among the cities listed. In Mumbai, the 22-carat gold rate stood at ₹1,16,686.37 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,26,295.17. (Representative Image/Unsplash) more

Gold rate today in major Indian cities In Delhi, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,15,570.80 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,169.

In Bengaluru, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,15,570.80 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,169, matching the national rates.

In Mumbai, the 22-carat gold rate stood at ₹1,16,686.37 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,26,295.17.

Chennai recorded a 22-carat gold price of ₹1,16,610.94 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,304.52.