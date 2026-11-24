Gold prices in India stood at ₹1,15,570.80 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold and ₹1,26,169 for 24-carat gold on Tuesday, November 24. Rates varied across major cities, with Chennai recording the highest 24-carat gold price, while Mumbai had the highest 22-carat rate among the cities listed.
Gold rate today in major Indian cities
In Delhi, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,15,570.80 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,169.
In Bengaluru, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,15,570.80 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,169, matching the national rates.
In Mumbai, the 22-carat gold rate stood at ₹1,16,686.37 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,26,295.17.
Chennai recorded a 22-carat gold price of ₹1,16,610.94 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,304.52.
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